The LA Rams were pretty active in the 2021 NFL Draft. Well, more accurately, the team was very busy, in fact, as the roster swelled by nine new rookie players after it was all said and done. The Rams needed reinforcements. After all, the team only had 67 of 90 contracted players before the draft arrived. So while that influx coincided with the number of players lost via free agency, the numbers don’t line up. Defenders signed elsewhere, but the Rams drafted offensive players.