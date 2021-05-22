Electric vehicles could change the way we camp

After US President Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate, the Daily Mail posted the following story: “Biden’s climate plan could limit you to eat just one burger a MONTH, cost $3.5K a year per person in taxes, force you to spend $55K on an electric car, and ‘crush’ American jobs.” While the thought of fewer burgers equated with job loss is an interesting rhetorical scare structure, the real kicker was the ominous foreshadowing about electric cars — that their sticker shock is considerable, way beyond the budget of the Average Joe. This new way of saying “electric cars are bad” was picked up by Fox News, regurgitated by commentators, lawmakers, and others, and sent ripples of fear throughout the car community. (Fox later apologized for its inaccurate messaging.)