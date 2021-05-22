KOA camping report forecasts nearly 18 MILLION campers over Memorial Day

The camping research numbers for this summer keep rolling in. They all point to a record year for camping in the U.S. A recent survey by the Recreational Vehicle Association (RVIA) is projecting that 56 million camping families will hit the road this summer in an RV. On Thursday, Kampgrounds of America Inc. released results of its May KOA Monthly Research Report. It projects more than 17.8 million households will kick off the camping season over the Memorial Day weekend alone in the U.S. and Victoria Day weekend in Canada.