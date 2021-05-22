Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 odds, picks and prediction

Jrue Holiday - Milwaukee Bucks (vs. Miami Heat) Duncan Robinson outperformed his salary in Miami’s first game against Milwaukee on Saturday. Milwaukee seems to be the popular pick tonight and I don’t disagree. With that said, daily fantasy-wise, this might not be a game that you want to over-invest in. My advice is, lock in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Butler OR Herro to your lineup (but end your exposure to this game there). It took an overtime effort for the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks role players to reach value. Brook Lopez, Trevor Ariza, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton all would have busted if not for overtime. Considering I like the Milwaukee Bucks to win fairly easily tonight and cover their - 5 points spread, Holiday will be a fine play. He has a solid floor, massive ceiling, and hopefully goes lower owned. Another player to invest in with Holiday is Tyler Herro.