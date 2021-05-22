newsbreak-logo
Texas passed one of the nation's strictest abortion bans. How have other state bans fared?

By MADLIN MEKELBURG
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will be among the states with the most restrictive abortion laws in the country when a new ban on the procedure goes into effect Sept. 1. The ban, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, outlaws abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is typically before most women are aware they are pregnant. The new law also allows virtually any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others who "aid and abet" an abortion in violation of the ban.

www.miamiherald.com
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Bill that would ban abortion at six weeks heads to governor's desk to become Texas law

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Legislation that would ban abortions as early as six weeks and let virtually any private citizen sue abortion providers and others was given final approval by lawmakers Thursday and is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott, who has signaled he will sign it into law.
Texas StatePosted by
WOKV

Texas lawmakers approve abortion ban as early as 6 weeks

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas would ban abortions after as early as six weeks — before many women even know they are pregnant — and allow private citizens to enforce the rule through civil lawsuits against doctors and others under a measure given final approval by state lawmakers Thursday.
Texas StatePosted by
Salon

Texas GOP passes abortion ban based on weaponizing lawsuits against providers

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Legislation that would ban abortions after as early as six weeks — before many women know they are pregnant — and let virtually any private citizen sue abortion providers and others was given final approval by lawmakers Thursday and is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott, who has signaled he will sign it into law.
Texas Statetennesseestar.com

Texas Bill Will Ban Abortions After an Unborn Baby’s Heartbeat Can Be Detected

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott indicated Thursday that he will sign a heartbeat abortion bill banning abortions after the unborn baby has reached six weeks gestation. Texas’ Heartbeat Act passed the state’s Senate Thursday. Abbott highlighted the bill’s passage in a tweet that noted the bill was “on its way to my desk for signing.” The governor also thanked Republican state lawmakers Bryan Hughes and Shelby Slawson for their leadership in introducing the legislation.
Texas StateRefinery29

Texas’s New Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional. That’s Intentional

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a "heartbeat ban" that would prohibit providers from performing abortions once a fetal heartbeat was detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — early enough that many people may not even know they're pregnant yet — with no exception for rape or incest cases. This is one of the most extreme anti-abortion measures we've seen in the United States. According to The Guardian, 370 licensed attorneys and 200 physicians across Texas have condemned the legislation.
Texas StatePosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Texas governor signs ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban into law

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed into law a so-called “heartbeat ban” abortion bill — barring most abortions at the onset of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy and before many people know they are pregnant. “Our creator endowed us with the right to life and yet The post Texas governor signs ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban into law appeared first on KTVZ.
Texas Statemsmagazine.com

I Already Know the Impact of Texas’s Abortion Ban—I Lived It

We already know what happens when Texas bans abortion—the difficulty I faced trying to get an abortion during the pandemic shows how precarious our access already is. I was surprised to learn that I was pregnant at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this time last year. But the realization that I couldn’t even make an appointment to confirm how long I had been pregnant, or discuss my options with a provider, was even more shocking. As part of his emergency order responding to the pandemic, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had temporarily shut down abortion clinics.
Texas Statedodofinance.com

US state of Texas bans abortion after six weeks pregnant

The law was signed today by Republican Governor Greg Abbott. There is only one exception in the event of a medical emergency. Citizens can also prosecute anyone involved in an illegal abortion. In addition to doctors, they are also people who take a pregnant woman to an abortion clinic or pay for an abortion, US media report.
Mississippi StateYuma Daily Sun

Guest Editorial: Supreme Court to hear Miss. abortion case

The Los Angeles Times on the U.S. Supreme Court and abortion rights:. For the nearly five decades since the U.S. Supreme Court decided that a woman has a constitutional right to an abortion, that right has been under attack by state legislators. But the high court has stood by its landmark decision in Roe vs. Wade over and over again in the rulings that followed.
Congress & CourtsBryan College Station Eagle

Case may let states deal with the future of abortion rights

I’m not going to change your mind about abortion. This is not a “hearts and minds” sort of essay, seeking common ground on a battlefield bloodier than Gettysburg. This is a simple acknowledgement that, for the first time in 48 years, there is a strong possibility that the most cited, most manipulated, most controversial Supreme Court decision of the past century will be consigned to the margins of history.
Congress & CourtsRocky Mount Telegram

Women have constitutional right to choice

For the nearly five decades since the U.S. Supreme Court decided that a woman has a constitutional right to an abortion, that right has been under attack by state legislators. But the high court has stood by its landmark decision in Roe vs. Wade over and over again in the rulings that followed.
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Bills to restrict abortion rights advanced in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature began Tuesday to advance hot-button bills to restrict abortion rights and expand gun rights, although the bills faced opposition by Democratic lawmakers and certain veto by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. Related video above: U.S. Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion...