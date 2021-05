Some people love to keep their Mac desktop clutter free, while some don’t mind having all their files on the desktop. If you belong to the former group of people, then you will find this article useful. Having files on the desktop will make it easy for you to find them super fast, but they can pile up and clutter the space. One way to deal with the clutter is to simply hide the files on the desktop. Doing this means that the display will look clean, but the files are always there, just not visible to you.