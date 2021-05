Do not go where the path may lead, go where there is no path and leave a trail. — Ralph Waldo Emerson. There seems to always be a guarantee in life that change will happen. Change is something we tend to fear and become anxious about because we do not feel in control of life. The good news is that God has a plan for your life to hope and prosper. If we trust in God and allow the change to grow us to become more like Jesus Christ in how we respond and act, then we are promised that all things will work together for good for those who love Him and keep His commandments! I hope this list of Bible verses and stories of change will give you peace and encouragement as you face the ups and downs in life.