FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Children's Science Center at Fair Oaks Mall will reopen its doors for the first time in more than a year starting in June. "We are going to be operating differently. We will have timed-entry sessions on the weekends for general visitations starting June 19," said Dorothy Ready, the Director of Communications at Children's Science Center. "Then on Monday through Friday, we are just dedicating the space that we have in the lab to our campers."