The latest episode of the will-he, won’t-he Neymar back to Barcelona soap opera has taken a twist after Catalunya Ràdio reported that Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch with the Camp Nou club to ask that the Brazilian be left in peace and not unsettled by rumours of an imminent move by Joan Laporta to reunite Leo Messi with his former strike partner. Furthermore, it was no mere emissary who made the call but PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi.