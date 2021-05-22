Returnal Team Out to Prove It's More Than Just the 'Resogun Studio'

The PlayStation Store has a new deal of the week, and this time around, users can save big on Outriders! From now through May 27th, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users can snag the game for 25% off its $59.99 MSRP, making the game just $44.99. As far as PlayStation Store deals go, this one should appeal to a lot of people, considering that Outriders has been available for less than two months. 25% off is a very nice discount, and this deal just might sway some that have been on the fence about checking out the game.