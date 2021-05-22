Returnal Team Out to Prove It's More Than Just the 'Resogun Studio'
We think Finnish developer Housemarque has already proven it can create games on a big scale through Returnal, but it appears the team may not quite agree. Marketing director Mikael Haveri claims the studio wants to rid itself of the idea that it's just the "Resogun studio" by continuing to create bigger titles in the same vein as Selene's debut outing. Haveri says the team still loves those arcadey games it has made in the past (Dead Nation, Nex Machina, Matterfall), but now certainly seems to be the right time to go big.www.pushsquare.com