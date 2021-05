Two-vehicle collision sends one person to hospital (Agua Dulce, CA) On Tuesday afternoon, a traffic collision involving two vehicles in Agua Dulce has hospitalized one person. Los Angeles County Fire Department officials received call of a traffic accident at 12:32 p.m. on the southbound side of Highway 14, just south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road. “We were responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision,” said Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua, adding that the two vehicles were causing blockage on a handful of lanes on the highway.