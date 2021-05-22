Yellowstone Season 4 Spoilers: Cole Hauser Reveals Everybody’s In Danger In Montana

With his hit show currently on hiatus, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is taking full advantage of the offseason by spending quality family time. The veteran actor plays rough and tough cowboy Rip Wheeler on hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone. Rip is the leader of the Yellowstone bunkhouse crew and serves as the enforcer for Montana ranching family, the Duttons. On the ranch, Rip knows how to get the job done and keep the ranch hands in line with an hour fist. His true value to the Duttons, however, is his fierce loyalty and willingness to do their dirty works. A large brute of a man, not many would dare to cross Rip for fear of repercussions. The Yellowstone cowboy in black has also shown there are no lengths to which he won’t go to protect the Duttons and Yellowstone Ranch.