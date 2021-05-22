Yellowstone Season 4 Spoilers: Cole Hauser Reveals Everybody’s In Danger In Montana
Yellowstone spoilers and updates reveals Cole Hauser, who portrays Rip Wheeler, has hinted at serious revenge for the show’s season 4. The show’s main stars Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) were featured recently at Deadline’s Contenders Television event. The show stars discussed the upcoming season 4 and expanded on the show’s cliffhanger ending for season 3.celebratingthesoaps.com