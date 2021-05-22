Alicia Keys Says This Self-Care Act Makes Her a Better Mom

TANK SAYS HE IS GOING DEAF: Tank took to social media to let his fans know that he is going deaf. He wrote via social media, “So, I’m going through something right now and I wanna use my situation to encourage your situation. I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors and got MRIs and all that good stuff going on.” He continued, “It still hasn’t given me a reason to give up. It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be. The goals are still the same — to be great, to be the greatest. And I wanna say that to you, too. No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body’s failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going. Keep pushing.”