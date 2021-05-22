newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Alicia Keys Says This Self-Care Act Makes Her a Better Mom

By Stefan Preston
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alicia Keys is an iconic musician, a performer who started her career as a child prodigy, playing classical piano when she was only six years old. By the time she was a teenager, Keys was composing songs — and by the early 2000s, she was an award-winning artist, racking up Grammy win after Grammy win.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
60K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Alicia Keys
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Exercise#J Records#Personal Time#Grammy Awards#Arista Records#Us Weekly#Celeb Moms#Stress#Classical Piano#Calm#Aliciakeys#Mental Health Issues#Psychology Today#Deep Connection#Choir#Special Accolades#Women#Manhattan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Meditation
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Grammy
Related
CelebritiesHOT 97

Keyshia Cole Defends Alicia Keys After An Online Critic Said She Has ‘Pretty Privilege & No Talent’

A Twitter user made a tweet about Alicia Keys, and it went viral. The message was very bold. It says,. “I don’t think pretty privilege has carried anyone better than it carried Alicia Keys.” A fan replied and said, “I know you’re not talking about the Alicia Keys who played two pianos at the Grammys, right?” Take a look at a screenshot captured by the It’s On-Site blog:
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Alicia Keys Explains How Meditation Helped Her Be a 'Better Mother'

Alicia Keys' dedication to self-care improved all of her relationships. In an op-ed for USA Today, the 40-year-old singer revealed how, after committing herself to a "consistent spiritual practice," she became a better mom, wife and daughter. The singer's journey into spirituality and meditation began after the birth of her...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys to Present at Fragrance Foundation Awards

The Fragrance Foundation has announced the celebrity presenters tapped for its 2021 Awards. The lineup includes an array of talent, ranging from fashion to music and entertainment. It features Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Kylie Minogue, Isabella Rossellini, Marc Jacobs, Narciso Rodriguez, Thom Browne, André Leon Talley and Christian Siriano. The...
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Alicia Keys meditates through motherhood

Alicia Keys turned to meditation to help her navigate motherhood. The 'No One' hitmaker - who has Egypt, 10, and Genesis, six - recalled how she felt her "spirit was shot" after she became a mom and so she turned to meditation to help her through it. She explained: "Like...
Cell PhonesEssence

Alicia Keys Partners With Chopra To Release New 21-Day Meditation App

The audio meditation experience was created to help listeners restore wholeness and create more joyful and fulfilling lives. GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, pianist, producer, host.. is there anything Alicia Keys can’t do?. To add to an already impressive resume, the Girl On Fire singer is partnering with Chopra Global, the...
Behind Viral Videossouthernminn.com

Will Smith and Alicia Keys to front new YouTube 0riginals

Will Smith and Alicia Keys feature in the latest lineup for YouTube Originals. The two stars will be working on separate projects for the platform with Will hosting a fitness series and Alicia giving fans a glimpse into her career. Smith, 52, will star in 'Best Shape of My Life',...
Boston, MAhot969boston.com

Alicia Keys Moves Her World Tour To 2022 (INFO)

Check out when Alicia Keys will finally be coming back to Boston!. I’m actually glad that she rescheduled again… (this tour was supposed to happen in 2020). I’ve got tickets for one of her NYC shows in August and I wasn’t sure if I would want to travel by then. Now I don’t have to worry! Alicia Keys has rescheduled her “ALICIA” World Tour to 2022.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

R&B Snippets: Tank, Alicia Keys & More!

TANK SAYS HE IS GOING DEAF: Tank took to social media to let his fans know that he is going deaf. He wrote via social media, “So, I’m going through something right now and I wanna use my situation to encourage your situation. I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors and got MRIs and all that good stuff going on.” He continued, “It still hasn’t given me a reason to give up. It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be. The goals are still the same — to be great, to be the greatest. And I wanna say that to you, too. No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body’s failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going. Keep pushing.”
Celebritieswxerfm.com

Alicia Keys to mark 20th anniversary of debut, start of new album with YouTube Originals series

June 5 will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Alicia Keys‘ debut album Songs In A Minor. She’ll mark that milestone in a new docuseries for YouTube Originals. The series, which has the working title of Noted, will premiere this summer. It’ll cover Alicia celebrating the 20th anniversary of Songs In A Minor, which debuted at number one, earned Alicia five Grammys and spun off the singles “Fallin’,” “A Woman’s Worth,” “Girlfriend” and a cover of Prince‘s “How Come U Don’t Call Me.”
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Alicia Keys

Chopra Global and Alicia Keys Partner on 21-Day Meditation Program. Alicia Keys is following in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey by partnering with Deepak Chopra and his Chopra Global on a program under the 21-day Meditation Experience banner. Keys and Chopra…. YouTube Aims to Reclaim the “Creator Economy” at Annual...
MusicPosted by
E! News

Why the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Is Especially Important for Alicia Keys

Watch: Alicia Keys Teases "Special" Upcoming Music at BBMAs. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards mark a full-circle moment in Alicia Keys' illustrious career. Exactly two decades after the R&B singer's debut album made her a household name, she's returning to the very stage that first helped shape her stardom. Alicia is set to perform a medley of songs from the breakout days of her music career, telling E!'s Rocsi Diaz that the opportunity symbolizes the gratitude she feels for her loyal fanbase.
Musicinterviewmagazine.com

Bebe Rexha and Alicia Keys Reflect on Success, Songwriting, and Self-Sabotage

Bleta Rexha, known to her fans and nearly 11 million followers on Instagram as Bebe Rexha, knew she wanted to become a singer when she was only four years old. Though she had no idea how to make it happen, the proud 31-year-old Albanian New Yorker received advice from a woman named Samantha Cox that would eventually change her life. That advice? Learn to write a proper song. And so Rexha learned to write songs, and quite good ones for that matter. Take Eminem‘s “The Monster,” which received the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance, or “I’m a Mess” from her 2018 debut album Expectations, which landed her two Grammy nominations. Now, as Rexha prepares to release her second album, Better Mistakes—a collection of songs about lived experiences and lessons learned under the limelight—she talks to her friend and fellow singer-songwriter Alicia Keys about success, standing your ground as a woman in the music industry, and the transformative power of the pen. —ERNESTO MACIAS.
Yogahot969boston.com

Alicia Keys Is Teaming Up With Deepak Chopra For A 21-Day Meditation (INFO)

I love Deepak’s 21-Day Meditation Experiences! This time he’s teaming up with Alicia Keys for “Activating the. Alicia Keys and Deepak are no strangers. He officiated her wedding to Swizz Beatz in 2010. You know what I’ll be doing today… logging into my Chopra app for day one of this...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Alicia Keys Brings The House Down With ‘Songs In A Minor’ Medley At The BBMAs

Alicia Keys knows how to rock an awards show, and her performance at the 2021 BBMAs, commemorating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, did not disappoint!. Alicia Keys marked 20 years since one of the biggest moments in her career — honoring the album that started it all! The incredible songstress and musician, 40, was introduced with a beautiful video package from Michelle Obama, who reflected on Alicia’s remarkable career thus far. Then, it was time for the singer to take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. Alicia sang a medley of her hit tracks from her debut album Songs In A Minor. The soulful singer sat at the piano and rocked a bold denim suit with a fierce hat, and reminded her fans that she’s “never leaving the keys.”
Yogamyhoustonmajic.com

Alicia Keys Aims To Reawaken The Feminine Power In All Of Us Through Her 21 Day Meditation Experience

Alicia Keys is taking mindfulness to a whole new level. Earlier this week, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, activist, and entrepreneur announced her partnership with author and alternative medicine advocate Dr. Deepak Chopra to bring forth a 21-Day Meditation Experience that’s meant to restore wholeness and bring peace and healing to our lives.