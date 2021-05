Cher has announced a movie on her life is currently in pre-production, and fans have already started suggesting names of actors who should play the goddess of pop. One of the stars of the beloved comedy How I Met Your Mother is a fan favorite for the coveted role. Cristin Milioti, best known for playing the titular Mother aka Tracy McConnell on the CBS show and for the role of Sarah in the time-loop comedy Palm Springs, seems to be the first choice for many social media users.