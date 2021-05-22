newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Jamille Matt set to start for Forest Green against former club Newport

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcJj0_0a7th3z900
Forest Green striker Jamille Matt (PA Wire)

Forest Green are expected to give Jamille Matt a starting spot as they attempt to overturn a two-goal semi-final play-off deficit against Newport on Sunday.

Matt had been expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a gruesome hand injury at the end of March.

But the Rovers striker came off the bench in the final 15 minutes of the first leg and looks set to start against his former club in the Sky Bet League Two play-off return.

Nicky Cadden could also be promoted from the Rovers bench after a hamstring problem.

Newport skipper Joss Labadie has been declared fit after missing the Exiles’ 2-0 win at Rodney Parade on Tuesday.

Labadie, who needed eight stitches in a gashed knee after being injured against Southend on May 8, had been expected to be available for the first leg.

But boss Michael Flynn chose to err on the side of caution and now has a difficult selection dilemma, not least with Labadie’s replacement Matty Dolan having scored a stunning long-range effort to give County the lead in the tie.

Lewis Collins, scorer of Newport’s second goal, has shaken off a knock and will feature.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamille Matt
Person
Joss Labadie
Person
Lewis Collins
Person
Michael Flynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Green#Newport#Southend#Rodney Parade#Boss Michael Flynn#Scorer#County#March#Lead#Stitches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Newport captain Joss Labadie fit to face Forest Green in League Two play-offs

Newport skipper Joss Labadie is available to face Forest Green in the first leg of the League Two play-off semi-finals despite having eight stitches in a leg wound. It was initially feared the midfielder might miss the rest of the campaign after suffering a nasty gash to his knee during the Exiles’ 1-1 draw at Southend on May 8, but he has been cleared to play.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Newport survive thrilling second leg to reach League Two play-off final

Newport reached the League Two play-off final in dramatic style despite losing a thrilling semi-final second leg to Forest Green. There was just a minute left of extra time when substitute Nicky Maynard cheekily clipped the ball past Forest Green keeper Luke McGee and rolled it into the empty net, leaving County 5-4 aggregate winners despite losing 4-3 on the night.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Michael Flynn proud as Newport seal Wembley trip

Newport boss Michael Flynn said that a Wembley trip for the League Two final was a just reward for professionalism shown by his players. Goals from substitutes Kevin Ellison, Joss Labadie and Nicky Maynard might not have been enough to win a thrilling second leg but they were sufficient to take the Exiles through to the final against Morecambe.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Brothers set to battle it out for a place at Wembley as Lewis and Aaron Collins go head-to-head in League Two play-off semi-final between Newport County and Forest Green Rovers

Rod and Claire Collins know they will be going to Wembley on May 31 for the League Two play-off final. They just don’t know which team they will be cheering for. That will become clearer on Tuesday night when they join 900 fans at Rodney Parade for the semi-final clash between Newport County and Forest Green Rovers.
Socceronefootball.com

Matt Beard: Can Liverpool's new manager return club to former glory?

Matt Beard has been announced as Liverpool’s new manager for next season. The 43-year-old will return to the club following stints with Boston Breakers, West Ham and Bristol City. He succeeds Vicky Jepson, who parted company with Liverpool in January. Assistant manager Amber Whiteley was her temporary replacement, and will...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Newport 2-0 Forest Green: Matty Dolan's 25-yard stunner and Lewis Collins strike gives Mick Flynn's side a first leg advantage in League Two play-off semi-final

Matty Dolan's wondergoal helped give Newport a 2-0 semi-final first-leg win over Forest Green in the League Two play-offs. Dolan - a key man for the Exiles - hit the back of the net from 25 yards and Lewis Collins doubled the advantage to leave Mike Flynn's side in pole position going into Sunday's second leg.
Sportsoddschecker.com

Forest Green vs Newport Predictions, Statistics, Preview & Betting Tips

Newport have failed to win their last 3 away games. Jamille Matt has scored 17 goals this season for Forest Green. New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 3 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

KEOWN TALKS TACTICS: How King Kante can conquer Wembley against his former club Leicester, Jonny Evans' fitness is the key to Brendan's plan, and dealing with the nerves of an FA Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel knows how important N’Golo Kante is. The midfielder with a twin engine loves a big occasion. He was man of the match in both legs of their Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid. Chelsea’s second goal in their 2-0 home win over Real was down to Kante as...
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

Derek Adams ‘so proud’ after Morecambe reach League Two play-off final

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was “so proud” of his side after they reached their first ever Football League play-off final with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Tranmere. Adams has taken the Shrimps from regular Sky Bet League Two strugglers to promotion contenders in 18 months and they held their nerve to stave off a strong second-half response from Rovers and book a trip to Wembley.