Madison County Coroner Identifies Body Found In River At Phillips 66 Loading Dock As 27-Year-Old Bethalto Man
HARTFORD - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reported late Friday night that an investigation into a body that was recovered from the Mississippi River in Hartford is underway. The body was located by barge employees in the river at the Phillips 66 Loading Dock, Hartford, IL at 4:40 p.m. Friday. The decedent has been identified as one: Edward J. Mahoney White/Male, 27 YOA Bethalto, IL., 62010 Mahoney was reported missing by his family in November 2020. Mahoney's missing person