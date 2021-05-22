John Glenn School Corporation Projects to Start June 1

Several projects will be ongoing at the John Glenn School Corporation beginning June 1. Superintendent Christopher Winchell said a wide variety of projects are planned. Winchell stated, “Those projects include window replacements at both North Liberty and Walkerton Elementary Schools. We’re going to be updating the HVAC units in every classroom at North Liberty, we’ll be updating our controls at North Liberty and we’ll also be updating controls at Walkerton Elementary in anticipation for an HVAC upgrade there in the future, and we’ll be finishing our LED light changeovers at both schools.