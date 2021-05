Ohio is scheduled to get a $12 billion cut of the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan Act that will be shared with counties and cities throughout the state. Allen County Commissioners expect to receive $19 million and are preparing how to handle that money. On Thursday, resolutions were passed that established an American Rescue Act Fund and established Allen County Auditor Rachael Gilroy as the authorized representative to receive those funds. The next step is figuring out how the money can be used.