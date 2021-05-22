newsbreak-logo
Bourbon, IN

Bourbon Town Council Approves Amendment to Golf Cart Ordinance

By Anita Goodan
Cover picture for the articleThe Bourbon Town Council members reviewed an amendment to the golf cart ordinance Tuesday night. Town Attorney Alex Hoover said there was only one addition to the ordinance. Hoover commented, “The only thing added in is Section 8 which essentially states that golf carts cannot be operated on streets and highways with a speed limit of 35 mph or greater. It’s basically pursuant to Indiana law, but it makes that very clear for our streets here in town.”

