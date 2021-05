The City of Broussard has formed a committee to assist in the search for an interim police chief. The interim chief will serve until the next regular election in the fall of 2022. The nine-member committee will be comprised of three council members, the mayor, and five community members who have law enforcement experience. The committee will review resumes and make recommendations to the city council of up to three candidates for final review by the mayor and the entire city council. The members of the advisory search committee are listed below: