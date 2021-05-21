Solos Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

Some films do not try to be serious, and the lucidity is what makes them embrace the imaginative side of cinema more wholeheartedly. ‘The Strange House’ (German: ‘Das Schaurige Haus’), from the nascent oeuvre of Austrian filmmaker Daniel Prochaska, is a strange, quirky, and heartfelt horror comedy film that makes you smile more than it tries to scare you. In a happy marriage of distinct cinematic ideals of Dario Argento and Wes Anderson, the film tells the story of a big-city family who relocates to a small town rundown house. Unbeknownst to the family, the house is haunted. After being summoned by the poltergeists of the family that previously lived and died in the house, our adolescent protagonists embark upon a quest to find the killer, but the journey is fraught with perils. However, the evil forces are not strong enough to stop them, and they emerge victorious in the end. With the resolution of the mystery, a wronged family is delivered justice, and they now may rest in peace.