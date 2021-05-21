Solos Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
“Old age is a strange blunt foe,” so says the character around whom the story of the third episode of David Weil’s ‘Solos’ is woven. The standalone stories from the sci-fi anthology series often deal with themes of alienation, memory, and escapade, and the third episode, titled ‘Peg,’ is no different. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ fame and driven by an invigorating performance by the charismatic Helen Mirren, the story of the episode focuses on the titular character as she makes her journey into oblivion.thecinemaholic.com