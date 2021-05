As with the four-door sedan on which they are based, the Mercedes-Benz C-class coupe and cabriolet offer style that mimics that of the larger E- and S-class models. The svelte junior Benz two-doors serve as an entry point to the motoring high life, where sleek lines and luxurious cabins mean more than practical considerations like interior space or luggage capacity. Driving either the rear wheels or all four is a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that provides adequate, if not exactly thrilling, power. Some rivals offer sportier handling, zippier acceleration, and smoother rides, but the C-class coupe and cabriolet are prettier and coddle occupants in one of the nicest interiors in the segment.