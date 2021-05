Last Saturday, while volunteering to assist with some of the housekeeping chores in the cat adoption area at the Tehama County Animal Care Center (TCACC), it became abundantly clear that kitten season had definitely begun. Each day from now through late summer, volumes of hungry, squeaking kittens will arrive at the center mewing for attention. Many will arrive without mothers and, unfortunately, the level of care they need is difficult to provide in a public shelter environment.