Movie quiz: This quiz will (not) self-destruct in five seconds

Joshua Hull’s Underexposed! The 50 Greatest Movies Never Made, available today, is a wonderful peek into a movie history that never actually happened, detailing productions that fell apart at various stages in the Hollywood pipeline. Some of these are well-known studies in what could have been, while others have been less discussed on Film Twitter and other corners of movie fandom. Everyone knows that Guillermo del Toro was going to adapt At the Mountains of Madness, Neill Blomkamp was attached to “Alien 5,” and that George Miller almost made his own “Justice League.” And, of course, the story of Jerry Lewis and “The Day the Clown Cried” (a movie that actually breaks the rules a bit in that it was made and then buried, but I’ll allow it) is incredibly well-known. But have you heard of John Carpenter’s “Shadow Company”? What about David Fincher’s “Ness”? Did you know Peter Jackson almost directed the fifth “Nightmare on Elm Street” movie, which would have been called “The Dream Lover,” and which sounds fascinating? 50 such films are analyzed through Hull’s witty, accessible style, and each entry includes incredible original art in the form of a poster for a movie that never was. They should sell these. I might hang a “Ness” poster on my wall just to confuse visitors into thinking there’s a David Fincher movie they never saw.