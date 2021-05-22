newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Philly and beyond celebrates the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’

By Special to the Capital-Star
Posted by 
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18aA0C_0a7tfFQC00
The late soul singer Marvin Gaye. His seminal record 'What's Going On' celebrates its 50th anniversary this year ( Getty Images ).

PHILADELPHIA — Fifty years ago, Motown Records shocked the airwaves and raised the level of American consciousness with the release of Marvin Gaye’s classic and iconic album “What’s Going On.”

“It still reflects and resonates today, an album that was written and recorded 50 years ago, sounds like it was written and recorded yesterday,” said Patty Jackson, WDAS radio personality and pop culture enthusiast.

“Rolling Stone has named it the best album of all time. And when you just hear the themes and the aching plea, the question of “What’s Going On”, the plea of “Mercy, Mercy, Me”, this song is still relevant today,” said Jackson.

Gaye’s “What’s Going On” title track streaked to the top of music charts and influenced American culture and generations of people.

“You knew you were listening to a classic, going from ‘God is Love’, which is so touching to ‘Mercy Mercy Me’ which is basically what he was singing about with ‘The Ecology’, you just knew you were listening to something that reflected your life, no matter how old you were,” Jackson said.

In light of this anniversary, various networks, music outlets, organizations, and people across the globe including fans, fellow musicians and Detroit natives will pay homage to Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album and its timeless tracks.

According to the motownmuseum.com, the Motown Museum will host 90-minute VIP Marvin Gaye-focused tours every hour from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. According to a statement, it will “feature special guest appearances from Motown alumni” who will share with visitors behind-the-scenes stories about how the album came to life, as well as memories and stories about the late icon.

To honor the single’s 50th birthday, Motown/UMe collected bonus music for a digital release dubbed “What’s Going On: Deluxe Edition/50th Anniversary”, which will contain the original album plus 12 bonus tracks.

And on May 28, CNN will re-air “CNN Special: ‘What’s Going On’: Marvin Gaye’s Anthem for the Ages” anchored by CNN’s Don Lemon. The special spotlights the profound and significant impact of the lyrics of “What’s Going On”.

“It was just an overwhelming experience,” said CNN correspondent and journalist Don Lemon. “I got to speak with friends and the people he worked with, and more importantly, his sister Zeola, who I have now become friends with. The documentary took me on a journey that taught me how complicated and how much of a genius Marvin Gaye was,” said Lemon.

According to Lemon, Gaye’s message may be even more significant today.

“The album still speaks to what is going on today. It was ahead of its time in speaking about so many issues. Remember, this album was released in 1971. There weren’t many people singing about the environment in songs. Think about the lyrics, “Picket lines and picket signs. Don’t punish me with brutality. Talk to me so you can see what’s going on.” That’s Black Lives Matter. That’s right now,” Lemon said.

The iconic hit from a half-century ago reflects some of the most significant challenges and divisions America faces today such as excessive police force, climate change and endless war in a foreign land.

“The whole experience made me appreciate just how much artists, and quite frankly people with any degree of celebrity or a platform, have an obligation to reflect the times that they are in. They have an obligation to move the culture forward in a positive direction. Marvin Gaye was keenly aware of that obligation. The people who spoke about him all talked about how what was happening in the world and the death of his friend Tammi Terrell changed him. They watched it transform him into a deeper and more responsible artist,” said Lemon.

As people reflect on Gaye’s “What’s Going On” single and his discography, Jackson said that she hopes people understand just how much of an amazing singer he was.

“This soul singer really captured the spirit of the world, from that period of 1970-71 to what we’re dealing with in 2021. That’s great, songwriting. That’s great producing, because you just don’t get that today. What other song, do you know that captures a period that is so timeless, but so meaningful yet, so touching when you look at our lives?” Jackson said.

Afea Tucker is a correspondent for the Philadelphia Tribune, where this story first appeared.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

336
Followers
370
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammi Terrell
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Marvin Gaye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Music#Pop Music#Soul Music#World Music#Philly#Motown Records#American#Wdas#Motownmuseum Com#The Motown Museum#Cnn#The Philadelphia Tribune#Rolling Stone#Motown Alumni#Singing#Music Charts#Philadelphia#Fellow Musicians#Homage#Special Guest Appearances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Nothing but racism explains Black women’s higher rate of horrible birth stories | Jarvis DeBerry

Tatyana Ali, who starred as Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990 to 1996, entered Harvard the next year where she double majored in government and African-American studies. In 2016, Ali and her husband, an English professor at Stanford, welcomed their first child, but only after mother and baby were roughly treated by a hospital’s obstetrics team, she testified Thursday to the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee.
PoliticsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

The week in 5 tweets | Five for the Weekend

From local and state news to national headlines, a lot happened this week. In the spirit of trying something new, we’d thought we’d share tweets about some of the week’s biggest stories (with a Pa. angle, of course). Disclaimer: The Capital-Star sharing these tweets with readers is not an endorsement...
Musicwrkf.org

25 Years Ago, Maxwell Did A Lil' Sumthin' Sumthin' For R&B

Around this time 25 years ago, a new artist planted the seed for what would become a new genre. His name was Maxwell, and he sounded nothing like the heavily sampled hip-hop-inspired R&B musicians that dominated the airwaves. His voice harkened back to the days of Motown. Maxwell’s silky smooth...
EntertainmentEsquire

The 'Shot and a Chaser' Program Is a Thing That I Very Much Like

The return of Stuff I Like, an occasional lunchtime feature in which we discuss things that bring a smile and make my lights shine. For example, I like CNN’s special this weekend honoring the 50th—Gawd—anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s landmark LP, What’s Goin’ On?, an album that is a strong contender to be the greatest of its era, which has extended to the current moment. CNN did it justice with some fine talking heads, including Spike Lee, Nelson George, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, an assortment of other Motown veterans (Duke Fakir!), and Gaye’s sister, Zeola. And you get to hear the great Don Lemon sing, which is a piece of television history, as far as I’m concerned.
Musicwfpk.org

On This Day 1971: Marvin Gaye asks What’s Going On

50 years ago today, Marvin Gaye released the iconic album What’s Going On. The concept album addresses social and ecological issues from the perspective of a Vietnam War veteran after their return to the United States. What’s Going On was an immediate success, and has gone down as one of the most iconic and influential albums of all time.
MusicPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ still feels urgent, still feels now | Column

Left-wing terrorists exploded a bomb at the U.S. Capitol. An Army officer was convicted in the massacre of civilians at My Lai. Vietnam chewed up another 2,414 American lives. And across the country, needles were lowered for the first time to the grooved surface of a certain spinning vinyl disc, and there came the murmur of a party — “a groovy party, man,” one of the guests pronounced it in the parlance of the time. A sinuous saxophone twined among the revelers, the congas set an easy pace, the bass played it cool like, Don’t start none, won’t be none. And in a voice that ached and yearned, Marvin Gaye sang.
MusicJanesville Gazette

50 years after 'What's Going On,' landmark Marvin Gaye album still resonates

DETROIT — If music was Motown legend Marvin Gaye's pulpit, then "What's Going On" was his ultimate sermon. The landmark album, named the greatest album of all time by Rolling Stone last September, was released 50 years ago on Friday and still resonates with fans, critics and music lovers across the spectrum, who say it raises relevant issues to this day about police brutality, spirituality and the environment.
MusicColumbian

Pitts: Marvin Gaye’s question still needs an answer

Left-wing terrorists exploded a bomb at the U.S. Capitol. An Army officer was convicted in the massacre of civilians at My Lai. Vietnam chewed up another 2,414 American lives. And across the country, needles were lowered for the first time to the grooved surface of a certain spinning vinyl disc, and there came the murmur of a party — “a groovy party, man,” one of the guests pronounced it in the parlance of the time.