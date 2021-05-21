Helpful Tools to Ease Learners Back into Math, Reading, and Writing
Help students focus on what they'll gain next year, not what they've lost. The rotation of every school year offers a mixture of excitement and anxiety. As students transition from one grade or year to the next, summertime is an opportunity to reset and reinvent. Naturally, they'll also forget some of what they've learned and won't yet feel ready to jump into what's to come. This year, there's no question that all of these struggles and feelings -- good and bad -- will be more intense than usual.www.commonsense.org