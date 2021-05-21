newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Helpful Tools to Ease Learners Back into Math, Reading, and Writing

By Tanner Higgin
commonsense.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp students focus on what they'll gain next year, not what they've lost. The rotation of every school year offers a mixture of excitement and anxiety. As students transition from one grade or year to the next, summertime is an opportunity to reset and reinvent. Naturally, they'll also forget some of what they've learned and won't yet feel ready to jump into what's to come. This year, there's no question that all of these struggles and feelings -- good and bad -- will be more intense than usual.

www.commonsense.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Math#Writing Skills#Academic Skills#Development Tools#Academic Standards#Sel#Insight Timer Formative#Math Assessment Tools#Math Skill Building Tools#Free Tools#Insight Timer Read#Students Transition#Target Students#Academic Development#Specific Standards#Transitions#Undue Stress#Thier Skills#Gaps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Books & Literaturetheedadvocate.org

How To Teach Reading and Writing

One of the most challenging jobs of an educator is teaching young children how to. and write. First graders often struggle to pay attention for long periods, meaning that they have to find creative ways to keep the kids occupied. In this article, we will be discussing three ways that...
Educationmultibriefs.com

How to help students with reading and L2 acquisition

Reading needs to be a part of any language course. Reading is an important part of L2 acquisition. The more students have access to interesting reading material outside of the textbooks, the faster L2 acquisition will take place (Magrath, D., July 19, 2019). Teaching hint No. 1: Group work. Group...
Allegany, NYTimes-Herald

Learning math at Allegany-Limestone as easy as reading a comic

ALLEGANY — Susie Ciminesi admits that she has always had students who have had strong math skills, but struggled with reading. That struggle is what drove the fifth-grade Allegany-Limestone Elementary School teacher to come up with a visual concept to help her students understand math problems by presenting them in comic form, instead of through written instructions.
Educationthemomcreative.com

Help My Child Read: Savvy Reading Tutoring

Our kindergartener Ezra has struggled with learning how to read this year. Savvy Reading, an online tutoring service has helped him make incredible strides. Learn more and get $25 off a month below. Our Situation. This school year, Ezra has struggled with reading and Matthew and I have struggled with...
Public Healthnewamerica.org

SLIFE Lessons: How schools can draw on strategies designed for students with interrupted/limited formal education to help English learners in the aftermath of COVID-19

COVID-19 upended our education system and challenged schools to re-evaluate many long standing structures and practices. Suspension of standardized testing; free access to distance learning; distributing technological devices and wireless access to students and their families; exceptions to graduation and college entrance exams; extended graduation timelines; and pass/fail grading for an initial time period. These are just a few of the accommodations that have been implemented to soften the impact of COVID-19 on student learning, but to be sure, these ideas are not new.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Waynedale News

WANT TO IMPROVE YOUR CHILD’S MATH SKILLS? READ THEM A BOOK

Parents can improve their preschool child’s math skills by reading specially designed math picture books to them, according to a new study at Purdue University. Through a grant from the Heising-Simons Foundation, David Purpura, associate professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, and his colleagues collaborated with a professional children’s book author and illustrator to produce “The Little Elephants” series starring Benjamin, Lucy and their best friend, Bear — and then conduct a study. The results of the study were published April 15 in the Journal of Educational Psychology.
Books & Literaturetheedadvocate.org

Writing and Reading Goals For the First Grade

From preschool up to the third grade, children progress through several reading phases that go from simply exploring books to fully reading them independently. To help your student or child progress through the reading phases, here are some writing and reading goals that you can set. What the Child Can...
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Mathnasium helps students catch up, keep up, and get ahead in math

Mathnasium is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. At Mathnasium Learning Centers, we make math make sense! Whether your child started out far behind or already ahead in math, Mathnasium will help them leap ahead because we know that any child can be successful in math-it’s a matter of teaching it in a way that makes sense to them.
Educationfoxbaltimore.com

Find math help with Mathnasium

(WBFF) - Schools are reopening and you can get your kids to refresh their math skills. Mathnasium is offering tips to keep their skills sharp. You can find highly qualified instructors available at centers throughout the area.
Mental Healththehighlandernews.com

Schools should promote in-person learning

For virtual students, the same tedious schedule awaits them each morning with no relief. Interacting with others is a big part of school, which doesn’t happen in virtual learning. Students have the option to ignore assignments and deadlines, which was previously much harder to do. Consequences for missing assignments seem...
EducationDeming Headlight

Success in schools through student-driven learning

My kindergarten class is like a small town community. We each hold important roles that make learning fun and engaging. Each day, Mal, our 5-year old mayor, shares our learning goals and reviews academic skills previously covered. Ollie, our meteorologist, shares the daily weather report and Ashley, our record keeper, reminds me to record our Zoom session for those absent that day. All of my students regularly participate in discussions about the logistics of the day and our learning goals.
Public HealthThrive Global

Blind Spots In American Education:

Over a year into this pandemic, now is a good time to reflect on its impact on education. American students have received significantly less instruction over the last year, and the impact of that loss is clear. Results of a recent study concluded that students made less gains during the fall of 2020 as compared to the fall of 2019, particularly in the area of math with students dropping five to ten points on a standard math assessment compared to last year. At first thought, the cause for these declines seems obvious. Less instruction equals less learning, right? Unfortunately, the answer isn’t quite as simple as it seems.
Educationcoastalpoint.com

IRHS teacher Elliott builds connections in math and life

Math can be a tough subject, and teenage years can be a tough time. Michele Elliott’s mission while teaching Algebra I is to build students’ confidence to push forward: “Although things are getting harder, all of this will be worth it,” she said. Elliott is the outgoing 2020-2021 Teacher of...
Educationlakotaonline.com

Changes to Elementary Gifted Services Next Year

Beginning next school year, changes to the structure of Lakota's gifted services at the elementary grade levels will result in more students being served as well as more services. A professional development plan implemented by a modified team of gifted intervention specialists (GISs) will shift gifted education for math to the traditional classroom, while adding a new opportunity for gifted instruction in English Language Arts plus and increased support for social-emotional learning for all students.
Mount Jackson, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Local teacher helps co-write historical geology textbook

MOUNT JACKSON — It’s taken three years, but Russell Kohrs can finally see a lot of work paying off. Kohrs, an environmental science teacher at Massanutten Regional Governor’s School, has been working with five others on creating a textbook for historical geology for the last three years. The book is now out and being used. It’s designed to be used for community college-level historical geology classes, but can be used for high school classes as well. Kohrs said that he and Callan Bentley, a professor from Piedmont Virginia Community College, heard about the opportunity and a $30,000 grant from the Virtual Library of Virginia. He and Bentley had worked together on projects before.
KidsPosted by
Forbes

Five Adult Learning Principles That Increase Engagement

Senior Marketing Manager for Microsoft Education leading thought leadership content marketing and System Leader strategies globally. Have you held a professional development course at your organization and found your audience to seem disengaged and disinterested? Have you put hours into developing a curriculum, working on your presentation style, and collecting relevant materials, only to have a sneaking suspicion that your audience members were checking emails or nodding off on the other side of the Zoom screen?