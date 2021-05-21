Helpful Tools to Ease Learners Back into Math, Reading, and Writing

Over a year into this pandemic, now is a good time to reflect on its impact on education. American students have received significantly less instruction over the last year, and the impact of that loss is clear. Results of a recent study concluded that students made less gains during the fall of 2020 as compared to the fall of 2019, particularly in the area of math with students dropping five to ten points on a standard math assessment compared to last year. At first thought, the cause for these declines seems obvious. Less instruction equals less learning, right? Unfortunately, the answer isn’t quite as simple as it seems.