You created your real estate team to increase your income while reducing your overall workload. So, wouldn’t it be advantageous to use the most relevant social media marketing tactics that will allow you and your team to reap the lead-increasing benefits for several years afterward? You can use social media to draw potential clients to your team from all walks of life, and generations, instead of paying for leads. It’s all in how you adapt to the changing times where, today, 72% of the public uses some type of social media.