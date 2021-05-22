Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q's Love Story — They Called off Their 4-Year Engagement in 2019

Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q were once one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They were engaged for four years only to split in 2019. What went on between them? Read on to find out!

When Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q started dating, Hollywood went abuzz with how good the couple looked together despite the wide age difference between them.

But like many love stories in showbiz, McDermott and Maggie's relationship never got to the happy ever after fairytale many envisioned. Check out all the details of their romance and more!

HOW IT STARTED

Maggie and McDermott met while filming the CBS series "Stalker." It was not long after the show premiered in October 2014 that Us Weekly confirmed the costars were dating.

That October, Maggie and McDermott were seen enjoying a romantic evening in Santa Barbara. Just a month before, they were spotted shopping together in Los Angeles.

By December, McDermott and Maggie took their love to the gym as the actor proudly showed off his muscles to his new beau during a steamy workout class.

The demise of Maggie and McDermott's relationship remains a shock to many.

Though their romance came as a surprise to many, fans were excited to see the movie stars together. But they were even happier with what came next for the couple.

THE ENGAGEMENT

In January 2015, only after a few months of dating, McDermott and Maggie announced their engagement. The proposal, however, happened a few months before, Us weekly confirmed.

The years that followed were blissful and filled with absolute happiness as the lovebirds could not stop gushing about each other publicly.

In 2017, the actor opened up about his relationship with the actress whom he described as incredible. For McDermott, his relationship with Maggie meant a new start.

He explained that it was simply easy being in love with Maggie. The actor further gushes about his girlfriend, noting that she was as beautiful inside as she was outside.

Seeing how in love the couple looked, it was a surprise to many that McDermott and Maggie did not get married immediately. When asked why they were yet to tie the knot in March 2015, Maggie revealed they were waiting to find the perfect day for their weddings.

The actress also admitted that her and McDermott's heavy workload and busy schedules were factors too in the delay in picking a wedding date.

During an interview two years later, McDermott said they were yet to pick a wedding date, adding that they were both enjoying being engaged.

THEIR 2019 SPLIT

Maggie and McDermott never got to tie the knot as the couple split in 2019. At the time, an insider confirmed the sad news to People Magazine.

The pair, however, did not release any statement confirming the split. To date, the demise of Maggie and McDermott's relationship remains a shock to many as the reasons behind their breakup remain unknown.

THE AFTERMATH

Following the end of his and Maggie's love story, it did not take long for McDermott to find love again— this time with Brazilian model Hettielly Beck.

The pair were photographed holding hands in Venice, California and saying they looked good together would simply be an understatement.

But while Hettielly might be a sight for sore eyes, the model apparently came with a lot of baggage from her former marriage to Bradford Beck.

Bradford and Hettielly got married in August 2012 and were together for five years until their separation in September 2018. It was, however, not until July 2019 that he filed for a dissolution of their marriage.

In addition to the dissolution, Bradford also filed a restraining order from his ex on claims that she abused him physically and verbally.

All of these, however, seemed irrelevant to McDermott, who has also been previously married. The actor was married to actress Shiva Rose for 14 years before getting a divorce in 2009.

During their time together, McDermott and Rose welcomed two daughters Colette, Charlotte, whom they have co-parented since their split.

However, McDermott's relationship with Hettielly was short-lived as the actor reportedly started seeing South Korean American table tennis player Soo Yeon Lee in July 2020.

Right now, it appears McDermott is single again. As one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, there is no doubt that the actor will get hitched in no time. Cheers to many more love stories!