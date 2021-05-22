newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q's Love Story — They Called off Their 4-Year Engagement in 2019

By Oyin Balogun
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 4 days ago

Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q were once one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They were engaged for four years only to split in 2019. What went on between them? Read on to find out!

When Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q started dating, Hollywood went abuzz with how good the couple looked together despite the wide age difference between them.

But like many love stories in showbiz, McDermott and Maggie's relationship never got to the happy ever after fairytale many envisioned. Check out all the details of their romance and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xmJg_0a7teCfO00

HOW IT STARTED

Maggie and McDermott met while filming the CBS series "Stalker." It was not long after the show premiered in October 2014 that Us Weekly confirmed the costars were dating.

That October, Maggie and McDermott were seen enjoying a romantic evening in Santa Barbara. Just a month before, they were spotted shopping together in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqGPK_0a7teCfO00

By December, McDermott and Maggie took their love to the gym as the actor proudly showed off his muscles to his new beau during a steamy workout class.

The demise of Maggie and McDermott's relationship remains a shock to many.

Though their romance came as a surprise to many, fans were excited to see the movie stars together. But they were even happier with what came next for the couple.

THE ENGAGEMENT

In January 2015, only after a few months of dating, McDermott and Maggie announced their engagement. The proposal, however, happened a few months before, Us weekly confirmed.

The years that followed were blissful and filled with absolute happiness as the lovebirds could not stop gushing about each other publicly.

In 2017, the actor opened up about his relationship with the actress whom he described as incredible. For McDermott, his relationship with Maggie meant a new start.

He explained that it was simply easy being in love with Maggie. The actor further gushes about his girlfriend, noting that she was as beautiful inside as she was outside.

Seeing how in love the couple looked, it was a surprise to many that McDermott and Maggie did not get married immediately. When asked why they were yet to tie the knot in March 2015, Maggie revealed they were waiting to find the perfect day for their weddings.

The actress also admitted that her and McDermott's heavy workload and busy schedules were factors too in the delay in picking a wedding date.

During an interview two years later, McDermott said they were yet to pick a wedding date, adding that they were both enjoying being engaged.

THEIR 2019 SPLIT

Maggie and McDermott never got to tie the knot as the couple split in 2019. At the time, an insider confirmed the sad news to People Magazine.

The pair, however, did not release any statement confirming the split. To date, the demise of Maggie and McDermott's relationship remains a shock to many as the reasons behind their breakup remain unknown.

THE AFTERMATH

Following the end of his and Maggie's love story, it did not take long for McDermott to find love again— this time with Brazilian model Hettielly Beck.

The pair were photographed holding hands in Venice, California and saying they looked good together would simply be an understatement.

But while Hettielly might be a sight for sore eyes, the model apparently came with a lot of baggage from her former marriage to Bradford Beck.

Bradford and Hettielly got married in August 2012 and were together for five years until their separation in September 2018. It was, however, not until July 2019 that he filed for a dissolution of their marriage.

In addition to the dissolution, Bradford also filed a restraining order from his ex on claims that she abused him physically and verbally.

All of these, however, seemed irrelevant to McDermott, who has also been previously married. The actor was married to actress Shiva Rose for 14 years before getting a divorce in 2009.

During their time together, McDermott and Rose welcomed two daughters Colette, Charlotte, whom they have co-parented since their split.

However, McDermott's relationship with Hettielly was short-lived as the actor reportedly started seeing South Korean American table tennis player Soo Yeon Lee in July 2020.

Right now, it appears McDermott is single again. As one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, there is no doubt that the actor will get hitched in no time. Cheers to many more love stories!

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
224K+
Followers
25K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Mcdermott
Person
Colette
Person
Maggie Q
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Love Story#Romantic Love#Santa Barbara#Cbs#People Magazine#Brazilian#South Korean American#Actress Shiva Rose#Charlotte#Dating#Showbiz#Hollywood#Happy#Engagement#Venice#Los Angeles#Couples#Sore Eyes#Absolute Happiness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Meet 'One on One' Star Flex Alexander's Gorgeous Wife of 21 Years Shanice & Their 2 Kids

Married for 21 years, Flex Alexander and singer Shanice are among few couples in Hollywood whose marriage has stood the test of time. Get to know the renowned actor's family. Flex Alexander has firmly cemented his name in the entertainment industry since gaining fame after starring in the 1992 film, "Juice." The 51-year-old comedian is also best known for his role in the 1996 series, "Homeboys in Outer Space."
New York City, NYtheknockturnal.com

Exclusive: ‘Law & Order’ Stars Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott Reflect on Fan Love for Franchise [Video]

A night of steak, wine and organized crime is the ultimate fantasy experience for fans of television’s most notorious and glorious franchise. Knockturnal turned that Dick Wolf induced dream into a reality with an exhilarating virtual interview and feast this week with “Law & Order: Organized Crime” stars Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott.
Moviespurewow.com

Dylan McDermott Is Truly Terrifying in Netflix’s New #5 Flick

This throwback Dylan McDermott flick might be a few years old, but it hasn’t lost its spark (at least not yet). We’re talking about The Clovehitch Killer, which is gaining popularity on Netflix. It’s not a new film, since it originally premiered in 2018. However, it recently claimed the number five spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. (FYI: It’s currently ranked behind The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Dead Man Down, Monster and Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted.)
MoviesBlack Girl Nerds

Chris Meloni and Dylan McDermott on Opposites Sides on Sort of the Same Coin in ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’

BGN interviews actors Christopher Meloni (Eliott Stabler) & Dylan McDermott (Richard M. Wheatley) for Law and Order: Organized Crime. Christopher Meloni, reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.
Thousand Oaks, CAtheacorn.com

Unique love story on livestream

Hillcrest Center for the Arts will present “The Last Five Years” at 8 p.m. Fri. through Sun., May 14 to 16 in outdoor live performances on its patio stage at 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. The production will also be livestreamed at 8 p.m. May 15 and 16. The...
MoviesPosted by
Amomama

Life and Death of Beloved 'Kolchak: The Night Stalker' Actor Darren McGavin

Darren McGavin made a name for himself as an actor who could take on any role, whether on a Broadway stage or in front of the camera. Read on to discover more about the actor. Best known for stepping into the shoes of the vampire hunting journalist Carl Kolchak in "The Night Stalker" movies and series, Darren McGavin's reputation as an actor that goes all-in precedes him.
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Bachelor' Winner Ends Decade-Long Marriage

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, announced that she is splitting from her husband, Nik Richie. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, are set to divorce after 11 years of marriage. They initially wed in Las Vegas in 2010, hours after meeting one another. The pair share a daughter and a son together.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon's Son Sean Harmon Is Also an Actor

Is there anyone out there who doesn't love Mark Harmon? He's easily one of the most likable guys on TV let alone in Hollywood. He's managed to have a sweet family life with Pam Dawber away from the spotlight while simultaneously building the NCIS universe into a major TV empire. While Mark and Pam have two sons together, you'll most likely recognize their eldest, Sean Harmon. At this point, the actor is best known for playing a young Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on his father's TV show NCIS. A natural casting choice since he looks just like his dad.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Daytime Emmy’s, Tessa Thompson, Johnny Knoxville and More!

DAYTIME EMMY’S DROP: Alex Trebek earned a posthumous nod, and Drew Barrymore received her first Daytime Emmy nom as Talk Show Host. Emmy's will be issued in 40 categories on June 25th on CBS. ABC’s General Hospital led the noms with 21, followed by fellow soaps The Young and the Restless (CBS) and Days of Our Lives (NBC), which grabbed 11 nods each; and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, scoring nine nods.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Eartha Kitt and John William McDonald's Love Story — Short Marriage, Daughter Kitt Shapiro, And Messy Divorce

Eartha Kitt, once named "the most exciting woman in the world," had a complicated childhood and a short-lived marriage, but everything was worth it once she became a mom. Eartha Kitt was a force in Hollywood in the '50s, and to this day, her ferocious spirit and incredible talent with a microphone or in front of the cameras keep her legacy alive.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Actor Dennis Quaid Is The Proud Father of Three: Get To Know Jack, Thomas, and Zoe

Texas native Dennis Quaid has been a leading man in Hollywood for decades. Known for starring in high-profile films like The Right Stuff and The Parent Trap, he's developed quite a following over the years with fans who love his charming smile and low-key comedic timing. With such a big career, it's easy to focus on his personal life by looking at his relationships or failed marriages. But more importantly, Dennis Quaid fully embraces his role as a father, regardless of which relationships didn't work out in the past.
Orleans, MAcapecodtimes.com

An improbable love story

Sisyphus is the main character in a Greek myth who was punished by the gods by being forced to continually roll a large rock up a steep hill, only to have the rock slip away just as he approached the top of the hill. This task would continue to eternity.