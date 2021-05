ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The First Alert Weather Team has put up a Yellow Alert for Wednesday. The timing of this would be early to mid-afternoon and wind down around sunset. Wednesday will once again feature summer-like heat and humidity, which will produce some thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph and small hail, in addition to heavy rain and some lightning. Not everybody will see a storm on Wednesday, and not every storm that does develop will be severe. The best chance of seeing a damaging storm will be in the Finger Lakes, though it is still possible for the Rochester region to see a few storms, as well.