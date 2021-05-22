newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paducah, KY

Chuck Thomas' funeral fit for a warden-king

By CHRISTIAN GRECO news@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The only thing that walks back from the grave with the mourners and refuses to be buried is the character of a man.” — J.R. Miller. At 6 feet, 4 inches tall, sporting a western bow tie, pencil-thin mustache, Open Road Stetson, ornate walking cane, and gregarious disposition, Chuck Thomas left an indelible impression on most everyone he encountered. He was, as the Paducah Sun-Democrat observed in May of 1960, a “long, lean man with a flair for bigness.”

www.paducahsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Paducah, KY
City
Cadiz, KY
Paducah, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bat Masterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warden#Front Man#Governor Of Kentucky#The Paducah Sun Democrat#New Deal Democrat#Ksp#The Trigg County Hospital#The Bank Of Cadiz#Happy Chandler#Google Earth#Justice Bill Cunningham#Trigg County Magistrate#Christian Counties#Flowers#Ornate Walking Cane#Mourners#Bright Burns Half
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Paducah, KYKentucky New Era

Dorena-Hickman Ferry expected to resume operations this week

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is expected to resume operations this week, officials said. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed on May 5 for engine maintenance. Parts for the work are expected to be delivered in time for the ferry to resume service sometime on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Kentucky StateWSAZ

COVID in Ky. | 285 new cases, 6 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID cases continue to trend downward as more Kentuckians get vaccinated. More than 1.9 million residents had received at least a first vaccine dose as of Monday. Lewis County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the least number of residents vaccinated.
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kentucky Stateocmonitor.com

Gov. Beshear: 1,927,168 People Have Received At Least Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Paducah, KYwkms.org

Governor Appoints New Members To WKCTC Board

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear appointed four new members of the West Kentucky Community & Technical College Board of Directors. Gorman "Butch" Bradley, Jr. of Paducah is an attorney at Grumley, Riley, & Stewart P.S.C. He replaced Larry Kelley, whose term expired. Bradley’s term expires April 3, 2026. Jay Simmons of...
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

Tax Day: Kentucky did not follow feds with unemployment break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who received unemployment benefits last year might have noticed when filing 2020 tax returns due today, the federal government provided a substantial tax break for income from jobless benefits. But Kentucky did not follow 18 other states in giving residents...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WFPL

Kentucky COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions. Masks will still be required in health care settings and some businesses […]
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...
Georgia StateWKYT 27

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to John Calipari and Kentucky. Wheeler was an All-SEC Second-Team selection with the Bulldogs last season, averaging 14 points and a conference-leading 7.4 assists. He entered the transfer portal on April 20. He chose the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU, and...
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

Albert Jones remembered: Celebration honors late Paducah mayor

Gov. Andy Beshear remembered Paducah’s own Albert Jones on Thursday as a man with “formidable skills and knowledge,” and one who accomplished much in every part of his life, ranging from his athletic achievements at Augusta Tilghman High School to his service for the country, the state, and the city of Paducah.
Kentucky StatePrinceton Times Leader

Kentucky restaurants preparing for end of mask mandate on June 11

PADUCAH — On June 11, Kentucky will lift all COVID-19 related capacity limits and its mask mandate, except in places where people are the most vulnerable to illness. Gov. Andy Beshear made that announcement Friday. What does this mean for local businesses? They're now preparing for how they will implement...