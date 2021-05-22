Chuck Thomas' funeral fit for a warden-king
“The only thing that walks back from the grave with the mourners and refuses to be buried is the character of a man.” — J.R. Miller. At 6 feet, 4 inches tall, sporting a western bow tie, pencil-thin mustache, Open Road Stetson, ornate walking cane, and gregarious disposition, Chuck Thomas left an indelible impression on most everyone he encountered. He was, as the Paducah Sun-Democrat observed in May of 1960, a “long, lean man with a flair for bigness.”www.paducahsun.com