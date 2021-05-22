newsbreak-logo
Environment

First Alert Forecast: hot & summer-like conditions expected for this weekend

By Peyton Garrison
WLBT
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A summer-like day is ahead of us! We’ll see temperatures quickly warm across the area and top out in the upper 80′s this afternoon. It will be a great day to head out to the pool to cool off! Tonight, temperatures will fall to the lower and mid 60′s with partly cloudy skies.

EnvironmentKCTV 5

FORECAST: Warm, muggy conditions expected by the afternoon

Wednesday will offer a mainly dry day for most with partly sunny skies and warm and muggy conditions expected by the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm could pop up during the peak heating of the day, but it should be a quiet day for many across our area. But that doesn't last long as showers and storms will return especially late tonight into the early morning hours on Thursday. Thursday morning's storms will play a role into what redevelops by Thursday afternoon. Right now a few strong to severe storms are likely to begin the day with damaging wind and large hail as the primary hazards. If these storms form into an organized cluster a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out. The second round that could develop in the afternoon may pose a greater risk for severe weather in our area with large hail, damaging wind, and a tornado possible.
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: “cooler” today, summer heat returns tomorrow..relief in sight?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday evening to you! Your First Alert Forecast this evening includes temperatures cooling off slightly in the lower 80s for your dinner-time and other evening plans. A stray sprinkle is possible throughout the later afternoon and evening hours before dwindling down later tonight. Keep an umbrella handy for a pop-up shower or storm! Also, catch tonight’s #SuperBloodFlowerMoon! If you get any pictures, make sure to send them in on the app or on our website to possibly be featured on-air!