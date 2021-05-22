First Alert Forecast: hot & summer-like conditions expected for this weekend

Wednesday will offer a mainly dry day for most with partly sunny skies and warm and muggy conditions expected by the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm could pop up during the peak heating of the day, but it should be a quiet day for many across our area. But that doesn't last long as showers and storms will return especially late tonight into the early morning hours on Thursday. Thursday morning's storms will play a role into what redevelops by Thursday afternoon. Right now a few strong to severe storms are likely to begin the day with damaging wind and large hail as the primary hazards. If these storms form into an organized cluster a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out. The second round that could develop in the afternoon may pose a greater risk for severe weather in our area with large hail, damaging wind, and a tornado possible.