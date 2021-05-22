Discovery Park of America Cruise-In slated for June

Discovery Park of America’s Annual Cruise-In will be held on June 12. Cruisers and collectors of show cars and trucks who wish to participate in the cruise-in can do so at no charge. Each cruiser will receive two general admission passes to Discovery Park for that day, a button, dash plaque and a goodie bag. There will be food trucks, vendors and a swap meet on the grounds near the cruise-in. Guests who are visiting the park may enjoy the cruise-in with park admission.