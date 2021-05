This super-rich chocolatey cake is perfect for entertaining. Flourless Chocolate Cake is gluten-free as well as vegan so is a great recipe to have up your sleeve to accommodate guests with allergies. This cake has a dense texture which is perfect for serving with ice cream! When the cake is at room temperature it is almost mousse-like as you can see in the pictures. If you leave it in the fridge it sets into a delicious chewy ganache. Both are equally delicious. You do need a little planning for this dessert as it needs to cool completely before serving. This is definitely a grown-up dessert, 70% dark chocolate and coffee make this cake really indulgent. You only need a small slice to be satisfied. To cut through the richness of the flourless chocolate cake, serve it with berries. Cream, crème Fraiche or yoghurt- all plant-based of course- would definitely be a welcome addition too.