‘Brain fog’ persists among COVID-19 long-haulers, study finds

In a new study from DePaul University, researchers found as people with long-haul COVID-19 continue to recover from their illness, brain and cognitive symptoms may persist or even worsen over time.

The symptoms hanging on most for COVID-19 long-haulers are sometimes referred to as ‘brain fog.’ People have trouble problem solving, or they get in the car and forget where they’re supposed to be going.

Researchers defined long-haul COVID-19 as having serious, prolonged symptoms three months after contracting the SARS CoV-2 virus.

In the study, the team surveyed 278 long-haul COVID-19 patients about their symptoms at two points, six months apart.

They also surveyed 502 patients with chronic fatigue syndrome about their symptoms, which have significant overlap with COVID-19.

The team found at the six-month mark, COVID-19 long-haulers report worse brain symptoms, including trouble forming words, difficulty focusing and absent-mindedness. Still, these symptoms were ranked less severe than those with chronic fatigue syndrome.

Most other symptoms, including sleep problems, immune-related issues, pain and gastrointestinal issues, seem to improve over time for COVID-19 long-haulers.

The most severe symptom for COVID-19 long-haulers was post-exertional malaise, which includes feeling physically and mentally drained or heavy.

The team says COVID-19 long-haulers have a single virus to point to as the initial cause of their symptoms.

They estimate about 10% of people who have COVID-19 become long-haulers. In reviewing the literature, the researchers found that past epidemics, including the 1918 pandemic, have also led to many patients having long-term fatigue.

The study is published in Fatigue: Biomedicine, Health & Behavior. One author of the study is psychologist Leonard A. Jason.

