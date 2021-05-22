newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

‘Brain fog’ persists among COVID-19 long-haulers, study finds

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hw6NW_0a7tdtDU00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from DePaul University, researchers found as people with long-haul COVID-19 continue to recover from their illness, brain and cognitive symptoms may persist or even worsen over time.

The symptoms hanging on most for COVID-19 long-haulers are sometimes referred to as ‘brain fog.’ People have trouble problem solving, or they get in the car and forget where they’re supposed to be going.

Researchers defined long-haul COVID-19 as having serious, prolonged symptoms three months after contracting the SARS CoV-2 virus.

In the study, the team surveyed 278 long-haul COVID-19 patients about their symptoms at two points, six months apart.

They also surveyed 502 patients with chronic fatigue syndrome about their symptoms, which have significant overlap with COVID-19.

The team found at the six-month mark, COVID-19 long-haulers report worse brain symptoms, including trouble forming words, difficulty focusing and absent-mindedness. Still, these symptoms were ranked less severe than those with chronic fatigue syndrome.

Most other symptoms, including sleep problems, immune-related issues, pain and gastrointestinal issues, seem to improve over time for COVID-19 long-haulers.

The most severe symptom for COVID-19 long-haulers was post-exertional malaise, which includes feeling physically and mentally drained or heavy.

The team says COVID-19 long-haulers have a single virus to point to as the initial cause of their symptoms.

They estimate about 10% of people who have COVID-19 become long-haulers. In reviewing the literature, the researchers found that past epidemics, including the 1918 pandemic, have also led to many patients having long-term fatigue.

If you care about COVID-19, please read studies about this brain disease can be first symptom of COVID-19 in many people and findings of these 2 common health problems may increase risk of COVID-19 brain damage.

For more information about COVID-19 and your health, please see recent studies about the new details of brain damage caused by COVID-19 and results showing the cause of ‘brain fog’ in people with COVID-19.

The study is published in Fatigue: Biomedicine, Health & Behavior. One author of the study is psychologist Leonard A. Jason.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Fog#Covid 19#Chronic Fatigue Syndrome#Epidemics#The Brain#Sleep Problems#Health Sleep#Depaul University#Fatigue#Covid 19 Long Haulers#Covid 19 Brain Damage#Long Term Fatigue#Gastrointestinal Issues#Immune Related Issues#People#Post Exertional Malaise#Long Haul Covid 19#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthGwinnett Daily Post

What is COVID-19 brain fog — and does a cure exist?

For some people who’ve survived a coronavirus infection, certain symptoms persist even after the virus itself dies off. Since spring 2020, patients around the world have reported a persistent post-COVID “brain fog” — difficulty thinking, remembering, and sustaining attention — even though physical and cognitive examinations reveal no obvious signs of impairment.
IndustryPetoskey News-Review

COVID-19 'long haulers' could experience symptoms for weeks or months

Although most people who become infected with the COVID-19 virus recover from their symptoms within one to two weeks, there are people who can continue to experience symptoms for months after onset. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention website —https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/long-term-effects.htm l— post-COVID conditions are a large range...
Public HealthEssence

Are You a COVID ‘Long-Hauler’? What To Know

While some seem to have recovered, others are still dealing with symptoms months after being diagnosed. What to know about “Long COVID” and how to get support. The public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been profound—and it isn’t over yet. Some patients diagnosed with COVID-19 experience physical and cognitive symptoms, some for the first time, many months after they were first infected, a condition commonly referred to as “Long COVID.” Symptoms range from mild to severe, with some people unable to work or being repeatedly hospitalized. While COVID-19 vaccines were developed at record speed, doctors are finding solutions for “long-haulers” to be a little more complicated. “We are still being humbled by COVID,” says Daniel B. Fagbuyi, M.D., a former Obama administration biodefense and public health appointee and an ER physician. “We don’t know everything yet. We’re still learning.”
PetsThe Hill

New study shows dogs can detect COVID-19 in under one second

Dogs who can smell COVID-19 are more reliable than rapid tests and faster than PCR tests. It only takes between eight and 10 weeks to train a dog how to detect COVID-19. A new study shows that dogs can detect COVID-19 on objects and those infected by it. Dogs are...
Video GamesPosted by
WABE

New Study On Prescription Video Games To Treat COVID-19 Brain Fog

A New York-based neuropsychologist says the variability of COVID-19 and the ongoing symptoms people have after the acute recovery phase of the virus is very striking. Dr. Faith Gunning, a psychologist and the vice-chair of research in the Department of Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medicine was a guest on Tuesday edition of “Closer Look.”
Public HealthDOT med

Covid-19 alters gray matter volume in the brain, new study finds

Covid-19 patients who receive oxygen therapy or experience fever show reduced gray matter volume in the frontal-temporal network of the brain, according to a new study led by researchers at Georgia State University and the Georgia Institute of Technology. The study found lower gray matter volume in this brain region...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

NSAIDs safe for use in COVID-19 patients, UK study finds

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, are not associated with higher COVID-19 mortality or case severity, according to a study published May 7 in The Lancet Rheumatology. The finding contradicts suggestions made early in the pandemic that the medications could lead to more severe illness in COVID-19 patients. For the study,...
ScienceScience Daily

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are immunogenic in pregnant and lactating women, study finds

Pregnant women with symptomatic COVID-19 have a higher risk of intensive care unit admissions, mechanical ventilation and death compared to non-pregnant reproductive age women. Increases in preterm birth and still birth have also been observed in pregnancies complicated by the viral infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that people who are pregnant may choose to be vaccinated at their own discretion with their healthcare provider. However, pregnant and lactating women were not included in Phase 3 vaccine efficacy trials; thus, data on vaccine safety and immunogenicity in this population is limited.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Any COVID-19 Infection Raises Odds for Lingering Symptoms, Study Finds

TUESDAY, May 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Serious cases of "long-haul COVID-19" are rare in patients who were not hospitalized after their infection, but these patients still report more doctor or health care visits after recovery,. Danish researchers report. The new six-month study found that COVID patients who were not...
Pharmaceuticalssouthernillinoisnow.com

Study finds COVID-19 vaccines have no impact on pregnancy: What to know

(NEW YORK) — A new study on pregnant people and COVID-19 vaccines is adding to the growing body of evidence showing the vaccine is safe during pregnancy. Researchers at Northwestern University studying people who had been fully vaccinated during pregnancy, found the vaccine had no impact on pregnancy and no impact on fertility, menstruation and puberty.
Public Healthuaemoments.com

RAK Hospital: Fatigue and Brain Fog Among Covid-19 Long-Term Symptoms

Can We Take Different Types of Vaccines in the UAE?. According to doctors at RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, around a third of COVID-19 survivors continues to have long-term health problems such as insomnia, depression, and chronic fatigue. These symptoms were recorded as part of the hospital’s online Covid...
Public Healthnewsnet5

Fragrance designer helps COVID-19 long haulers regain sense of smell

Fragrance designer and expert Lyss Stern is credited with helping COVID-19 long haulers regain their sense of smell. Doctors say Stern is like a physical therapist for the nose. Stern isn't someone who's easily rattled. The 47-year-old mother of three is a self-titled "mom-preuner." She's written books, even launched a...
Healthslashdot.org

Drinking Any Amount of Alcohol Causes Damage To the Brain, Study Finds

As with any observational study, we cannot infer causality from association. >Drinking Any Amount of Alcohol Causes Damage To the Brain, Study Finds. Indeed. Dishonesty or stupidity? I very much expect it will be both. You don't have to make anything up - the entire article is framed with phrases...
College Sportscherokeephoenix.org

College athletes with COVID-19 rarely have heart complications, study finds

College athletes with COVID-19 rarely had heart complications and could safely return to playing sports after recovery, according to new research. Even those with abnormal cardiac test results showed no evidence of heart damage, according to the small study, published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation. Most athletes had mild symptoms that did not require treatment.
Public HealthSeattle Times

Scientific developments: Polio and COVID-19 ‘long haulers’

Thank you for the “My Take” essay “My polio generation knows the relief, duty of being a strong link in a vaccination chain” [May 15, Opinion]:. Comparisons are being made between the polio epidemic and the COVID-19 crisis. We are aware of the “long haul” syndrome that haunts some COVID patients. Those who contracted polio were also troubled by the lifelong changes in their bodies. Beyond the obvious patients who used crutches or other help all their lives, some were haunted by lifelong health conditions.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Disparities persist in COVID-19 vaccination rates among US adults over 65

Most Americans over 65 had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of early April, but vaccination rates still varied greatly by geography, social factors and race, according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published May 11. The agency analyzed data on more than 42.7 million older...