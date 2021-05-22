Kylie Jenner denies reports of an open relationship with Travis Scott: ‘You guys really just make up anything’

Kylie Jenner has firmly denied reports that she is in an open relationship with rapper Travis Scott .

The 23-year-old took to Twitter yesterday (21 May) to quash the rumours.

“You guys really just make up anything,” wrote Jenner, who accompanied the post with a screenshot of a Daily Mail article headlined: “Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott ‘rekindle their romance (but are now in an OPEN relationship!)’”.

Her post has since received nearly 88,000 likes from fans.

The youngest Kardashian sibling went on to clarify that she did not wish to “discredit” those who may be in open relationships.

She added: “It’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

In a follow-up tweet, she also called out TMZ for reporting the same story.

The publication alleged sources with “direct knowledge and connection to both Kylie and Travis” told the tabloid that the couple were together but “free to date other people”.

Although Jenner made it clear that she and Scott are not in an open relationship, the Kylie Cosmetics founder did not elaborate on whether they were, in fact, dating again.

Jenner and Scott – who began dating in 2017 and confirmed they’d split up in October 2019 – share their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.