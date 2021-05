ST. LOUIS – First off, I like the people in St. Louis. The Loo. Quick story from today: So, I’m getting on the MetroLink back to the airport stop, where I’ll then take the free shuttle to the cheap airport hotel I’m staying. An older guy and his wife tell me which side of the tracks to get on the MetroLink, which I was genuinely confused by. He also gives me the second half of two one-way tickets I bought, which I left in the bin below.