Future Gamecock Jayla Jamison shines in her final SC state track championship

By Lou Bezjak
The State
 4 days ago

Jayla Jamison capped off her decorated high school career in style Friday night. Competing in her final S.C. high school state track and field championship, the Airport High junior won all four events she entered in the Class 4A meet at Spring Valley. Jamison won the 100, 200, 400 and...

State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
