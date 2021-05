Investing for retirement means factoring in different types of risk that may affect your portfolio over time. Sequence of returns risk, also referred to as sequence risk, can come into play as you begin taking withdrawals from your retirement accounts. Specifically, it’s the possibility that the timing of your retirement withdrawals may negatively impact your overall rate of return. Knowing how to account for sequence risk in your financial strategy can help minimize the threat it may pose to your retirement income. Be sure to use the experience and insights of a financial advisor as plan for and investing during your retirement.