Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 odds, picks and prediction

BOS vs. BKN (-9.5), O/U: 227. First, a few things about last night: Michael Porter (80%), Jimmy Butler (70%) and Jusuf Nurkic (70%) ended up extremely chalky and they all failed miserably. Those were the percentages in the $100 single-entry but they were similar across all contests. Austin Rivers was the popular punt but he busted, while Monte Morris and Paul Millsap smashed. I'm saying this just as much for myself after getting a grand total of $0 back. It pays to get off the chalk. The winning lineup in the main GPP that had 29,411 entries took solo first by a massive 27-point margin! The various winning lineups in the single-entry tournaments featured the likes of Brook Lopez, Kendrick Nunn and Andre Iguodala, none of whom topped 16 fantasy points. Take some chances, make lineups that correlate, plan for specific scenarios, and don't worry as much about projections.