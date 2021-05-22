Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 odds, picks and prediction

Monday was as manic as a two-game daily fantasy basketball slate can possibly get, with some insane outlier performances from the unlikeliest of places. Cheapies that put up right around 30 fantasy points were Monte Morris at around 20% ownership on both sites, Paul Millsap around 10%, Bryn Forbes at only 2% and Dewayne Dedmon at a minuscule 1%. In fact, the main $20 winner on DraftKings incredibly had all three, leading to a whopping 27-point margin that is unlikely to ever be replicated again. But that goes to show that if you’re willing to undertake some serious risk on the cheap end to pay up for studs on these smaller slates, some serious rewards could be in store (just don’t expect Forbes to go 6-for-9 from 3 next time around). Anyway, let’s get to work finding a few NBA DFS picks and strategies to attack Tuesday’s three-game slate with on DraftKings and FanDuel.