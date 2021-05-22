Testing Ground: Blendjet 2 is almost perfect for a portable mixer

The Blendjet 2 is the whole package without any accessories. You charge it, put in the ingredients you want to blend, hit the button and are able to sip in a matter of minutes Submitted photo

There’s a reason that blenders are a staple of just about every garage sale, thrift store and Facebook Marketplace list.

What seems like a good idea — making smoothies or shakes every day — turns into constant cleaning, an overabundance of whatever you’ve made and messes.

While I’ve owned several blenders over the years, they’ve all run into that same problem. For once, I can say that conflict is solved with the Blendjet 2 ($49.95, blendjet.com), an all-in-one portable blender.

Where a previous “portable” blender I owned was basically a large cup that went on a plug-in blender stand, the Blendjet 2 is the whole package without any accessories. You charge it, put in the ingredients you want to blend, hit the button and are able to sip in a matter of minutes (There’s a lock feature so you don’t accidentally blend while drinking).

The Blendjet 2 is targeted toward people who are on the go, with ads showing people blending fruit and ice on mountains and beaches. While I haven’t been to either in a number of years, I am constantly on the move and don’t have a lot of time to measure and mix smoothies. To be able to do it all with one cup is a big help for both blending and cleaning up whatever I’m drinking.

My one hang-up: the Blendjet 2’s press materials boast a “big blender performance (in a) compact size” its “Patented TurboJet technology powers through anything in 20 seconds flat: ice, frozen fruit, leafy greens and more.”

While it easily blended a mixture of protein powder and some fruit, it frequently had trouble grinding up pretty average-sized ice cubes from my freezer. For me, that’s not a huge problem, as I love some extra ice after my drink is done. But others might be bothered that it doesn’t dice the cubes to bits like a regular blender.

For its convenience and the ease at which it blends and is able to be cleaned, this is the best on-the-go blender on the market. It’s a high recommendation for me.

