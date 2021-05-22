newsbreak-logo
Robert Miller: Get excited about the partial solar eclipse, not the Super Flower Blood Moon

By Robert Miller
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two eclipses coming. The first — a lunar eclipse on May 26, isn’t really worth bestirring yourself for. Despite the online hype — “A Super Flower Blood Moon!!!’ — we won’t really be able to see much of it at all. “You’ll see it for maybe five minutes,’’...

Related
AstronomyDuluth News Tribune

Astro Bob: Wake up for Wednesday's dawn supermoon eclipse

The moon can only avoid Earth's shadow for so long. The last total lunar eclipse occurred on Jan. 20, 2019. This Wednesday, May 26th, observers in the western half of North America, western South America, East Asia, and Australia will see it fully eclipsed once again. Those of us in the eastern half of the U.S. will only see a partial eclipse because the moon will set before totality.
Astronomytransylvaniatimes.com

Beginning Of Lunar Eclipse Visible Wednesday Morning

4:48 a.m. - Moon enters penumbra. Look for subtle shadowing on the moon after about 30 minutes. 5:45 a.m. - Moon enters umbra. Partial eclipse begins. 6:19 a.m. - Sunrise in Brevard. Varies by minutes elsewhere in Western Carolinas. 6:24 a.m. - Moonset in Brevard. Varies by minutes elsewhere in...
AstronomyHong Kong

When to catch tomorrow’s ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in Singapore

Keep your eyes peeled tomorrow for a lunar event you’ll regret missing. Singapore can witness the Blood Moon total eclipse in which Luna will appear larger than normal in a reddish, copper color from 7pm onward in its eastern skies. According to Singapore’s astronomy community Stargazing Singapore, the phenomenon can...
AstronomyYuma Daily Sun

Editorial: Look to the sky for total lunar eclipse

Readers, if you are willing to get up in the wee hours of the morning May 26, you can catch an awesome celestial event: a total lunar eclipse. According to NASA, over the course of several hours, “the Moon will pass through Earth’s shadow, causing it to darken and usually become reddish in color. The red color comes from sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere – a ring of light created by all the sunrises and sunsets happening around our planet at that time. Because of the reddish color, a lunar eclipse is often called a ‘blood moon.’ Just how red it will look is hard to predict, but dust in the atmosphere can have an effect.”
AstronomyWashington Post

Scenes of the super blood moon

For the first time in two years, parts of the Lower 48 states were treated a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning. The total eclipse, only visible where skies were clear in the western U.S., turned the moon a rusty red as the earth passed between the moon and sun, casting a shadow over the moon’s surface.
Astronomytheparisreview.org

Flower Moon

In her monthly column The Moon in Full, Nina MacLaughlin illuminates humanity’s long-standing lunar fascination. Each installment is published in advance of the full moon. An afternoon at the end of May, I stood on a porch in another state, and the day went staticky and dark. The sky purpled and every blade of grass on the hill was pricked by the electricity in the air, a field of green antennae buzzing with the signal. The purple that took hold: not a soporific lavender but the threatening plum of storm, a night come sudden and gone wrong. Said someone on the porch whose third language was English, “It is an eclipse?” It was not, but it felt like one, or how I imagine one to feel, time getting bent by light, the boundary breaking between day and night, one bleeding into the other, destabilizing in the way that certain incomprehensibilities can be, when the messages the senses bring to the brain outpace the brain’s ability to make sense of them.
AstronomyPosted by
97 Rock

Super Blood Moon Eclipse Happens Early Tomorrow Morning

So what happens when you get a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse? Why, a Super Blood Moon Eclipse, that's what! There hasn't been a total lunar eclipse in a couple of years. A lunar eclipse is when the Earth's shadow completely covers the moon. This is not a solar eclipse, so you can look directly at it without eye protection. A blood moon is the funky orange color that occurs from this. A supermoon is when the moon is closer to the Earth than usual and therefore appears larger than usual. The moon orbits the Earth in an egged-shaped pattern, so sometimes it's closer to us and sometimes it's farther. Take all of these things together and you get a Super Blood Moon Eclipse. Tomorrow's supermoon will be the largest of the year. The 'blood red' part of the eclipse will only last for less than 15 minutes, but the eclipse will take a total of about 3 hours. It will peak at 4:11 a.m. and be blood read for the next 14 mins. Then Earth's shadow will slowly move off of the moon as it loses its blood-red color and goes back to white.
Astronomyfoxlexington.com

How to watch next week’s ‘Full Flower’ super blood moon, complete with lunar eclipse

(NEXSTAR) — The second supermoon of 2021 will bring with it a cosmic phenomenon next week: a total lunar eclipse. On May 26, the “Full Flower Moon” will grace the night sky, marking the second of three supermoons this year. This moon got its name because of the abundance of springtime flowers in the Northern Hemisphere around this time, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. May is also the time when farmers begin to seed their fields after hard frosts have ended.
AstronomyPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cosmic 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse combines with supermoon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. This super “blood” moon will be visible Wednesday across the Pacific — offering the best viewing — as well as the western half of North America, bottom of South America and eastern Asia.
Astronomyspacecoastdaily.com

Full Moon Comes with Supermoon Eclipse on May 26

(NASA) – As we approach month’s end, there is not one, not two, but three celestial events happening with our Moon!. The Moon will be located on Earth’s opposite side from the Sun and fully illuminated May 26, 2021, at 6:13 a.m. CDT. This Full Moon was known by early Native American tribes as the Flower Moon because this was the time of year when spring flowers appeared in abundance.
AstronomyLiveScience.com

Blood Supermoon Lunar Eclipse wows skywatchers around the world (photos)

For the first time in nearly 2.5 years, skywatchers were treated to a total lunar eclipse Wednesday morning (May 26). Luckily for anyone who missed it, many of these sky-gazers snapped photos of the moon with cameras ranging from those on smartphones to those equipped with telephoto lenses. The celestial...
Astronomynews9.com

WATCH: Super Flower Blood Moon In Bloom

Take a look at the Super Flower Blood Moon, the only lunar eclipse of 2021. May's full moon is called the Flower Moon. When it passes through Earth's shadow, it appears red so they call it "blood moon."