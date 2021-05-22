Robert Miller: Get excited about the partial solar eclipse, not the Super Flower Blood Moon

So what happens when you get a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse? Why, a Super Blood Moon Eclipse, that's what! There hasn't been a total lunar eclipse in a couple of years. A lunar eclipse is when the Earth's shadow completely covers the moon. This is not a solar eclipse, so you can look directly at it without eye protection. A blood moon is the funky orange color that occurs from this. A supermoon is when the moon is closer to the Earth than usual and therefore appears larger than usual. The moon orbits the Earth in an egged-shaped pattern, so sometimes it's closer to us and sometimes it's farther. Take all of these things together and you get a Super Blood Moon Eclipse. Tomorrow's supermoon will be the largest of the year. The 'blood red' part of the eclipse will only last for less than 15 minutes, but the eclipse will take a total of about 3 hours. It will peak at 4:11 a.m. and be blood read for the next 14 mins. Then Earth's shadow will slowly move off of the moon as it loses its blood-red color and goes back to white.