Buying a motorcycle can be a tough job, be it a brand-new bike, or a used one. Right from scouting the internet for that perfect motorcycle, to finding the ideal price point, and in the case of a pre-owned bike, to make all the necessary checks, there are several things to look into. If you are patient enough then you can get that perfect bike you always wanted in the used vehicle market, and also, save yourself a lot of money along the way. And to help you in that process, we have listed down some key things you need to check when buying a used motorcycle.