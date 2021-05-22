Two more die, as COVID-19 lingers in county

The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected to take another vote Tuesday concerning the county’s COVID-19 resolution, but it won’t include any requirements for the wearing of masks.

Meanwhile, two additional deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 virus in Hunt County during the past week.

The commissioners intend during Tuesday’s regular session to consider the latest update to the county’s COVID-19 resolution. The meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order May 17 prohibiting the state’s local governments, including counties and school districts, from issuing mask mandates as a way of protecting people from COVID-19.

Friday was the official deadline to eliminate the mandates. The announcement does not affect businesses, which can still require customers or workers to wear masks.

The pace of COVID-19 continues to slow in Hunt County, even as the death toll from the virus continues to rise.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that Hunt County had 5,182 confirmed COVID-19 cases, six more than had been reported May 17, with 879 probable cases, 11 more than on May 17.

The state agency reported the county had 6,007estimated recoveries of the virus, 43 more than May 7.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus in the county was reported to be 172 Friday, two more than on May 17.

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization May 10 for the Pfizer- BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children as young as 12 years old.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 32.95% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, with 27.14% being fully vaccinated.

The state agency said 63.49% of the population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 56.01% being fully vaccinated.

Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan

Multiple other locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/