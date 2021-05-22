newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunt County, TX

Two more die, as COVID-19 lingers in county

By Brad Kellar
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3L5u_0a7td4j200

The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected to take another vote Tuesday concerning the county’s COVID-19 resolution, but it won’t include any requirements for the wearing of masks.

Meanwhile, two additional deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 virus in Hunt County during the past week.

The commissioners intend during Tuesday’s regular session to consider the latest update to the county’s COVID-19 resolution. The meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order May 17 prohibiting the state’s local governments, including counties and school districts, from issuing mask mandates as a way of protecting people from COVID-19.

Friday was the official deadline to eliminate the mandates. The announcement does not affect businesses, which can still require customers or workers to wear masks.

The pace of COVID-19 continues to slow in Hunt County, even as the death toll from the virus continues to rise.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that Hunt County had 5,182 confirmed COVID-19 cases, six more than had been reported May 17, with 879 probable cases, 11 more than on May 17.

The state agency reported the county had 6,007estimated recoveries of the virus, 43 more than May 7.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus in the county was reported to be 172 Friday, two more than on May 17.

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization May 10 for the Pfizer- BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children as young as 12 years old.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 32.95% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, with 27.14% being fully vaccinated.

The state agency said 63.49% of the population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 56.01% being fully vaccinated.

Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan

Multiple other locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
1K+
Followers
95
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
Hunt County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Greenville, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Hunt County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Court#County Commissioners#The Auxiliary Courtroom#Counties#Deaths#Mask Mandates#Masks#School Districts#Doses#People#Coronavirus Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StateCorsicana Daily Sun

Texas to end federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the...
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly federal jobless aid

The $300-per-week federal unemployment assistance Congress approved earlier this year will stop flowing to jobless Texans next month after Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday the state is opting out of the benefit. After pressure from business groups, Abbott is withdrawing from the program that allowed Texans to receive a weekly...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StatePosted by
US105

Texas Plans to Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Funds in June

It's been a long, long road to recovery, but Texas has been opening up and people have been itching to get back to work and live their lives again. Today, Governor Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor that the Lone Star State will be opting out of any further federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 26, 2021.
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Hunt County, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Hunt County officials request input on thoroughfare plan

Hunt County officials want to hear what local residents and businesses believe should be done to improve transportation in the growing region. In order to manage increases in new residents and jobs, the Hunt County thoroughfare plan is being updated and the public is being asked to fill out a short survey to identify where new roadways, intersection improvements, and safety enhancements are needed.