Greenville, TX

Celebrating an American hero

By Herald-Banner staff report
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 4 days ago
Today’s Audie Murphy Day celebration will be comprised of multiple events at different locations in Greenville.

The morning program, which will be free to the public, will begin at 9:30 a.m. (with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.) at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center. It will feature speakers: Marjorie Lewis, a professor at University of North Texas and author of “When the Men Were Gone;” actor Michael Dante who was in the films “Apache Rifles” and “Arizona Raiders” with Murphy; and historian/retired teacher Mike West. There will also be recognitions of Hunt County veterans and the Murphy family.

The day’s festivities will also include showings of the film, “To Hell & Back,” at 2 amd 7 p.m. at the Texan Theater. Admission to the movie will also be free, but the theater does require that reservations be made in advance.

The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum will also be the scene of several Audie Murphy and local history-related activities. The price of admission at the museum will be $6 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $2 for kids aged 6-18.

• 1-2 p.m. - Ende-Gailliard House and Maynard-Wilkins Log Cabin (which are both on the museum’s grounds) will be open

• 2 p.m. - Showing of episode “War Lance and Sabre” from TV show “Custer”

• 3:15 p.m. - Auction & Raffle

• 3:45 p.m. - Audie Bingo

• 5 p.m. - Hot dogs and soft drinks will be served

• 6 p.m. - Actor Michael Dante Question and Answer sessions

• 7 p.m. - Showing of movie “Arizona Raiders”

• 8:30 p.m. - Candlelight Remembrance at Audie Murphy statue

Greenville, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

In a ‘Days’ over Murphy memorabilia collection

“The first item that I collected was a ‘To Hell and Back’ window card,” said Audie Murphy memorabilia specialist and Greenville resident Larry Winters. “That was about 35 years ago.”. Since that original find, Winters has accumulated an astonishing assortment of material about Hunt County’s heroic World War II soldier...
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Greenville, TXgreenville.tx.us

Greenville Art Car Show Returns to Downtown Greenville May 29

The Greenville Art Car Show returns on Saturday, May 29th at 12 pm. Held in Downtown Greenville, the event is free and open to everyone. Not sure what an "Art Car" is? Well here's the definition: An art car is a vehicle that has had its appearance modified as an act of personal artistic expression. Art cars are often driven and owned by their creators, who are sometimes referred to as "Cartists." Most car artists are ordinary people with no artistic training. Artists are largely self-taught and self-funded, though some mainstream trained artists have also worked in the art car medium. Most agree that creating and driving a mobile work of art daily is its own reward. You have to come check this out! Keep up with this event through the Facebook events page.
Greenville, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

Chocolate paradise for downtown Greenville

Ever since he took his first class on how to make chocolate Tom Campbell has been hooked by the craft, science and artistry of making something sweet. Now, Campbell and his partner, Michael Cheesebrough, are embarking on another aspect of the chocolate business — running a store. Located on the first floor in Greenville’s Uptown Forum, Cheesebrough and Campbell Chocolates is the latest downtown venture and the owners are hoping the sweetness will bring people from all over Hunt County.
Greenville, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

Birthday party planned Saturday for the late Dennis Strickland

Uptown Forum intends Saturday to celebrate the life of the late Dennis Strickland, with a birthday party feasting displays of visual and performing arts. The shopping center at 2610 Lee Street in Greenville will host the event between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and is scheduled to include performances from Laura Irrgang. Amy Smith and the cast of Newsies, Janis Diane, Jon McDaniel, Margaret Smith and the Vaughn Dance Performing Arts! Artists in action!
Greenville, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

Youth Development Professional

Do you have a passion for working with youth, education and impacting the community you live in? Great careers start here at Boys & Girls Club in Greenville!. The Youth Development Professional implements a comprehensive program plan that nurtures the potential of Club members. Have fun! Change lives!. Boys &...
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

FISH barbecue fundraiser to be drive-through event

The annual Hunt County Shared Ministries barbecue fundraiser is scheduled Friday in Greenville and Commerce. This year’s event will be a drive-through, with lunch scheduled between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday and dinner offered between 5:30 and 7 p.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street in Greenville. Patrons should enter the parking lot from Stonewall Street.
Hunt County, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Day of Prayer observation slated at county courthouse

Hunt County residents plan to join Thursday in observances of the 70th Annual National Day of Prayer, with ceremonies scheduled at the Hunt County Courthouse. Rev. Melva Hill with Ebenezer Baptist Church, who helps organize the annual event along with the Greenville Ministerial Fellowship and the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, said the event will be conducted at noon on the north side of the courthouse.
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Events abound today, marking return to some sort of normalcy

Despite the rain expected this weekend, several community events are still planned, offering a variety of entertainment and family-friendly fun. Unfortunately, an event scheduled for Saturday that did get canceled because of the weather was the Fly-In at the Greenville Municipal Airport, and annual event in which aviation enthusiasts bring historic military aircraft.