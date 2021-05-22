Celebrating an American hero
Today’s Audie Murphy Day celebration will be comprised of multiple events at different locations in Greenville.
The morning program, which will be free to the public, will begin at 9:30 a.m. (with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.) at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center. It will feature speakers: Marjorie Lewis, a professor at University of North Texas and author of “When the Men Were Gone;” actor Michael Dante who was in the films “Apache Rifles” and “Arizona Raiders” with Murphy; and historian/retired teacher Mike West. There will also be recognitions of Hunt County veterans and the Murphy family.
The day’s festivities will also include showings of the film, “To Hell & Back,” at 2 amd 7 p.m. at the Texan Theater. Admission to the movie will also be free, but the theater does require that reservations be made in advance.
The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum will also be the scene of several Audie Murphy and local history-related activities. The price of admission at the museum will be $6 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $2 for kids aged 6-18.
• 1-2 p.m. - Ende-Gailliard House and Maynard-Wilkins Log Cabin (which are both on the museum’s grounds) will be open
• 2 p.m. - Showing of episode “War Lance and Sabre” from TV show “Custer”
• 3:15 p.m. - Auction & Raffle
• 3:45 p.m. - Audie Bingo
• 5 p.m. - Hot dogs and soft drinks will be served
• 6 p.m. - Actor Michael Dante Question and Answer sessions
• 7 p.m. - Showing of movie “Arizona Raiders”
• 8:30 p.m. - Candlelight Remembrance at Audie Murphy statue