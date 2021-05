GWSN has revealed their group concept photo for 'The Other Side of the Moon'. As previously reported, GWSN's comeback marks their first comeback since their fourth mini-album and the title song "BAZOOKA!" in April of last year, which began a new concept following their 'The Park in the Night' trilogy. The girl group is also returning as a full 7 members group after Soso's ankle injury as shown in the latest concept photo shown above.