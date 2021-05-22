newsbreak-logo
Colleges

How to Write an Award Winning College Admissions Essay

By Matthew Lynch
theedadvocate.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost every college considers application essays to be important or extremely important to their admission process. A poorly written essay can make a college reject an exceptional student . On the other hand, remarkably written essays can help average students gain admission into their choice schools. Below are a few tips that can help you write a winning essay.

Marietta, OHyadkinripple.com

Coleman wins Greek Award at Marietta College

MARIETTA, OHIO — Marietta College’s Chasten Coleman, of Yadkinville, was recently given a Greek Award for the 2020-21 academic year. Coleman, a graduate of Forbush High School, received the Living the Ritual. This award is given to the Greek member who exemplifies their chapter’s values and principles and encourages others to do the same.
Collegestheedadvocate.org

What ACT Scores Mean in the College Admission Process

The significance of an ACT score varies from one school to another. You need a 30 plus score for Ivy League schools, while 18 may be good enough if you are seeking admission to a local university. There are plenty of colleges for which you do not need ACT scores. Strong scores can help you in getting scholarships that can be useful for meeting the college expenditure.
Malibu, CAMalibu Times

College Admissions Process Successful For Many Students Despite a Sea of Challenges

Any Malibu High School student—and most of their parents—can tell you the challenges of the college admissions process. It’s fraught with hard-to-navigate applications, essays, transcripts and test scores—not to mention the anxiety of college tours, scholarships, tuition and financial aid. With so many hoops to jump through and decisions to be made, even without a pandemic, it’s one of the most stressful parts of high school. Despite the challenges of the year, it appears Malibu High School seniors have continued to land spots at many competitive colleges and universities.
Palo Alto, CApalyvoice.com

College and Career Center adviser on admissions during the pandemic

This interactive depicts the impact the pandemic had on college admissions. The colleges presented in the interactive are some of the most applied to colleges in the United States and at Paly. Credit: Ori Gal. Source provided by College Kickstart. Many Palo Alto High School seniors successfully managed to apply...
Centre County, PAThe Daily Collegian

College of Ag Sciences students recognized in Diversity Essay Contest

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Three students in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences have been recognized for their commitment to diversity as winners of the second annual Undergraduate Diversity Essay Contest, which is sponsored by the college’s Diversity Coordinating Council. Students were asked to write on the topic, “Why is...
Charleston, WVucwv.edu

Admissions Team Earns Engagement Excellence Award

UC Admissions Earns Engagement Excellence Award from PlatformQ. “We started partnering with PlatformQ a year ago as covid upended all plans for face-to-face events on campus,” stated Dr. Beth Wolfe, UC Executive Vice President of Enrollment Management. “Their software allows us to present live webcasts to students on any topic and we have hosted (probably close to) 30 events in the past year for prospective and admitted students on everything from our degree programs to financial aid to a walk-through of our online application form.”
Pella, IAwho13.com

Central College Drops ACT & SAT Admission Requirements

PELLA, Iowa — Students looking to attend Central College in Iowa will no longer be required to take the ACT or SAT exams. Central College has made the tests optional after it already had to waive standardized test scores last year due to the pandemic. “We want to make sure...
Collegesmcphersonweeklynews.com

Minimum word count for college essay

Collegesnewsofmillcreek.com

Cascadia College Admissions Pop-Up

Planning on starting at Cascadia College in summer or fall quarter of 2021? Now is the perfect time to get help with the admissions application, financial aid, running start, and more. Stop by our Admissions Pop-Up event to get some face-to-face interaction per COVID-19 guidelines and check out our campus!
Collegesinsightintodiversity.com

Pandemic Has Surprising Effects on Diversity in Elite College Admissions

After more than a year of declining enrollment at U.S. colleges and universities, some higher education institutions are seeing an admissions boom. Common App, which operates an online application portal for more than 900 institutions, reported in March that the number of students applying to start college in fall 2021 had increased 2 percent from the previous year. While such growth may seem minuscule, a breakdown of the data reveals that the COVID-19 pandemic has had some surprising — and possibly long-lasting — effects on higher education admissions.
Lansing, MIlakecountystar.com

College admissions without ACT, SAT scores could be future trend

LANSING — Reduced use of standardized tests in the college admissions process has led some college officials to question their value as indicators of college readiness and success. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, most college applicants in Michigan were required to take either the SAT or the ACT. According to Robert...
Collegesedsurge.com

What College Students Wish Professors Knew About Inclusive Online Teaching

It’s not surprising that most higher education articles published since March 2020 begin by calling to mind that year’s unprecedented move to remote instruction and online learning—and with good reason. The world changed rapidly, and students and instructors adopted new tools and methods to pivot to online instruction virtually, and sometimes literally, overnight. As teaching communities settled into a “new normal,” instructors were tasked with the challenging job of navigating new teaching modalities while maintaining their standards of excellence—and commitments to inclusion.
Collegesthesamohi.com

Why is college so expensive?

Throughout our entire childhood, we are taught that we must go to college in order to be successful. Of course, we then work toward getting into college no matter what it takes. From SAT exams to extracurricular activities, most of us do it all in hopes of getting into our dream school. Just imagine getting that acceptance letter to UCLA that you’ve been waiting months for! You commit to their medical program, find a spacious apartment with your best friend off campus and walk the halls of one of the most highly ranked schools in the country. Unfortunately, it is easier said than done. Every year, more and more students have to decline the offer to their dream school due to preposterous tuitions. Lately, the world has been wondering whether it is worth paying so much for a college degree.
Collegessarasotamagazine.com

New College Student Wins Ozy Genius Award for Invention

New College student Antonia "Toni" Ginsberg-Klemmt has been named a 2021 OZY Genius Award recipient, earning a $10,000 grant awarded annually to 10 college students pursuing “projects or ideas that have a positive impact on society.” Ginsberg-Klemmt was chosen from thousands of applicants across the country for her patent-pending invention GismoPower—a mobile solar carport with an integrated electric vehicle charger that she designed for the New College campus. GismoPower, which stands for “Garage/Interior Storable Modular Photovoltaic on Wheels and Evcharger Rack,” grew out of Ginsberg-Klemmt's independent study project at New College, where she is studying physics and environmental science.
Middletown, CTRegister Citizen

Middlesex Community College students win academic awards

MIDDLETOWN — Middlesex Community College presented a virtual Academic Awards Night video May 7 to recognize students for high achievement in each of the academic degree programs offered by the college. Award recipients include adult learners and students who began college early, according to a press release. Michelle Milslagle received...