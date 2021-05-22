Winker's Three-Homer Game Earns MVP Chants

My, oh my, how things can change in less than 24 hours! With Travis d’Arnaud being placed on the 60-day IL with a sprained left thumb and Alex Jackson heading to the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring, the Braves now find themselves with two different catchers in their dugout at the moment. William Contreras and Jeff Mathis have both been called up, and Contreras will be starting for the Braves as their catcher for this afternoon. It’s unfortunate circumstances for Contreras, but he’s going to have to take on a ton of responsibility now and he’s going to get every single opportunity to carry the load and prove that he’s the catcher of the future for the Braves.