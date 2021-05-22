Winker's Three-Homer Game Earns MVP Chants
What a game for Jesse Winker. The 27-year-old outfielder went 4-for-4 with three home runs on Friday against the Brewers. It was the perfect matchup against sinker-baller Adrian Houser. Four of Winker's eight home runs going into the contest had been hit off of sinkers. On Friday, he feasted. After his third home run of the night, Winker had the home crowd chanting "MVP" as he came out for a curtain call. The crowd might be on to something. The four-hit day put Winker in the lead for the batting title over teammate Nick Castellanos with a .356 batting average. And his slugging percentage of .664 leads all of baseball. Going back to last season, Winker has 20 home runs over 339 plate appearances. Last season is when this breakout really began.www.nbcsportsedge.com