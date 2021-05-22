newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Winker's Three-Homer Game Earns MVP Chants

By Jorge Montanez
nbcsportsedge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a game for Jesse Winker. The 27-year-old outfielder went 4-for-4 with three home runs on Friday against the Brewers. It was the perfect matchup against sinker-baller Adrian Houser. Four of Winker's eight home runs going into the contest had been hit off of sinkers. On Friday, he feasted. After his third home run of the night, Winker had the home crowd chanting "MVP" as he came out for a curtain call. The crowd might be on to something. The four-hit day put Winker in the lead for the batting title over teammate Nick Castellanos with a .356 batting average. And his slugging percentage of .664 leads all of baseball. Going back to last season, Winker has 20 home runs over 339 plate appearances. Last season is when this breakout really began.

www.nbcsportsedge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Mike Fiers
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Fantasy Baseball#Orioles#Astros#Brewers#Reds#Csw#The White Sox#Era#Sb#The Blue Jays#Braves#Bb#Pirates#Triple A Worcester#Phillies#Athletics#Cardinals#Mets#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBsportsmockery.com

Tony La Russa Admits To Not Knowing The Rules After Extra-Innings Loss To Reds

The White Sox split their two-game set against the Reds and their 1-0 loss on Wednesday has Sox fans targeting Tony La Russa once again. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Michael Kopech got squeezed and walked Jonathan India to load the bases with two outs. La Russa made a double switch to bring in closer Liam Hendriks and Jake Lamb. Hendriks got the third out to send the game into extra innings and that’s when the shit hit the fan for La Russa.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Scores four runs

Winker went 1-for-4 with a walk and four runs scored in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Cubs. Despite only collecting one hit, Winker still managed to cross home four times after a walk and a hit-by-pitch. He scored his final run in the 10th after starting the inning on second base. Winker has hits in 14 of his last 15 games and has scored eight runs over the last five.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds Notebook: Winker’s back, Votto on 300, and Akiyama’s rehab update

Jesse Winker had his 12-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He started a new hit streak on Friday night, going 1-4 with an RBI. But he left in the 7th inning of the game. After the game manager David Bell noted that his back had tightened up. Bell said that he hadn’t gotten an update as of the time he was speaking with the media, but hoped Winker would be back today. Winker still leads the National League in average, rocking a .370 mark as of Saturday morning.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' William Contreras: Rejoining big-league club

Contreras will be recalled from the alternate training site Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The 23-year-old was called up as the 27th man for last weekend's doubleheader, and he'll rejoin the major-league club Sunday with Travis d'Arnaud (thumb) heading to the injured list. Contreras and Alex Jackson will handle catching duties for Atlanta until d'Arnaud recovers from the injury.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Rejoins starting nine

Winker (back) will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. After exiting in the seventh inning during Friday's series opener with a sore back, Winker sat out Saturday's 3-2 loss. The day off appears to have alleviated the pain in Winker's back, as he'll reclaim his normal role atop the lineup and in the corner outfield. With a 1.093 OPS through 87 plate appearances, Winker has been the Reds' most prolific hitter over the first month of the season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jesse Winker (back) starting for Reds on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Winker got Saturday's game off due to a back ailment, but he's getting the nod in left field Sunday while batting leadoff against Cubs starter Trevor Williams. Our models project Winker for...
MLBchatsports.com

Jesse Winker returns to Reds lineup

Jesse Winker returns to the Cincinnati Reds lineup Sunday and will bat leadoff against the Chicago Cubs after missing one game due to a back injury, Bobby Nightengale reports. Jesse Winker returns to the #Reds lineup today and Nick Senzel is back at second base. Winker LF. Castellanos RF. Votto...
MLBnumberfire.com

William Contreras starting for Braves Sunday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order. In 10 plate appearances last season, Contreras had a .400 batting average with a .900 OPS.
MLBSpringfield News Sun

McCoy: Reds’ Winker trying to shed no defense label

Here is no doubt that a Louisville Slugger bat in Jesse Winker’s hands is a lethal weapon. And there never was a doubt that Winker can hit a baseball with the best of them. On the other hand, Winker’s right hand, there were those who always wondered if he wore a baseball glove for no apparent reason.
MLBchatsports.com

William Contreras assumes starting catcher position for final game of Blue Jays series

My, oh my, how things can change in less than 24 hours! With Travis d’Arnaud being placed on the 60-day IL with a sprained left thumb and Alex Jackson heading to the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring, the Braves now find themselves with two different catchers in their dugout at the moment. William Contreras and Jeff Mathis have both been called up, and Contreras will be starting for the Braves as their catcher for this afternoon. It’s unfortunate circumstances for Contreras, but he’s going to have to take on a ton of responsibility now and he’s going to get every single opportunity to carry the load and prove that he’s the catcher of the future for the Braves.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves down to their third catcher with latest brutal injury news

It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Atlanta Braves, with injuries continuing to hurt the team. The spring campaign hasn’t quite been what the Atlanta Braves and their fans were hoping for thus far. Entering Sunday’s action, the team is 12-15 on the year and in fourth place of the NL East standings.
MLBnumberfire.com

William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Friday night

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is batting sixth in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Contreras will start behind the plate after Jeff Mathis was benched against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Delivers lone run Wednesday

Winker went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI during Wednesday's 1-0 win over the White Sox. The 27-year-old had two of the seven total hits in the contest and delivered the only run of the game on a single during the bottom of the 10th inning. Winker has a .359/.422/.641 slash line with six homers, six doubles, 17 RBI and 20 runs through 23 games this season.
MLBchatsports.com

William Contreras: Your Catcher of the Future, Now

The season of injury continues for the Atlanta Braves, and now with both of the catchers at the MLB level going down with injuries, the starting catcher for the foreseeable future will be the system’s top catching prospect William Contreras. While losing a key piece of the lineup in Travis d’Arnaud is a major blow to a struggling team, they have quite a solid backup option here in Contreras who came in at No. 4 on Talking Chop’s preseason top 30 prospects list.
MLBSpringfield News Sun

Ask Hal: Way too early for Bell to be feeling heat

Hall of Fame baseball writer Hal McCoy knows a thing or two about our nation’s pastime. Tap into that knowledge by sending an email to halmccoy1@hotmail.com. Q: How ludicrous is it to fine a player $100 if he is making $30 million and doesn’t the player choose his favorite charity to receive the money? — DAVE, Miamisburg/Centerville/Beavercreek.
MLBsemoball.com

Winker's single in 10th leads Reds over White Sox 1-0

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Jesse Winker hit a winning single in the 10th inning after Chicago's Leury Garcia was caught stealing in the top half, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the White Sox 1-0 Wednesday for a two-game split. Cincinnati's Sonny Gray and Chicago's Dallas Keuchel both pitched shutout ball, allowing...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Cubs first. Ian Happ doubles to deep right field. Kris Bryant doubles to left field. Ian Happ scores. Javier Baez strikes out on a foul tip. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to first base to Joey Votto. Kris Bryant to third. Matt Duffy strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0...