May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a time to increase awareness and acceptance of those living with mental health challenges, while reducing the stigma that so many face. Mental health conditions are extremely common and impact millions of people in the United States. According to statistics provided by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 20%, or one in five adults, experienced a mental health concern in 2019, and 16.5% of U.S. youth aged 6-17 experienced a mental health disorder in 2016. This represents 7.7 million people. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern and impact approximately 40 million adults. Eighteen percent (42 million) Americans live their lives with anxiety disorders, and 6.9% (16 million) Americans have major depressive disorders.