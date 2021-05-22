newsbreak-logo
Greentube Steps Into Canadian Market With SG And BCLC Partnership

By Editorial Policy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter forming a partnership with Scientific Games and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, Greentube has detailed its first step into the Canadian market. Following a good integration with Scientific Games’ OpenGaming System, a range of “top performing” Greentube titles, including Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe, and the Diamond Link collection, will be made available to BCLC’s PlayNow.com players.

