Atlantic City has been battling its demons for a number of years and, just as it looked like the city might be starting to show signs of stability, COVID-19 came in. That reversed all of the hard work that had been put into the city’s recovery and 2020 was a complete disaster. The good news is that it looks like things are starting to turn around once again, with the first quarter of 2021 providing significant improvements for virtually all nine of Atlantic City’s casinos.